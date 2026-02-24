Daily peanut butter intake boosts muscle power in older adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Peanut InstituteFeb 24 2026

A clinical trial by researchers at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition (IPAN) in Melbourne, Australia, found that a daily serving of peanut butter significantly boosted muscle power in older adults. The findings were recently published in the international peer-reviewed Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle (JCSM).

The six-month study, known as the Capacity of Older Individuals after Nut Supplementation (COINS), was led by Dr. Sze-Yen Tan, associate professor and nutrition researcher, at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition. It involved 120 adults, ages 66 to 89, who were living independently in their community but were at risk for falls. Half of the participants were randomly assigned to the intervention group to eat 43 grams daily of a commercially available natural peanut butter, while the others continued their usual lifestyle, diet and exercise routines. (43 grams is approximately three tablespoons)

After six months, each group completed five, sit-to-stand tests. Due to greater lower-body muscle power, participants who were consuming peanut butter were able to complete the tests faster than the control group that did not eat the peanut butter. And, while the peanut butter group increased their intake of protein and unsaturated fat, they did not experience weight gain.

Being able to complete the test faster means greater muscle power. Muscle power enables older people to perform activities of daily living, such as stair climbing and rising from a chair. Increased muscle power also reduces the risk of falls, which is a common reason for loss of independence, compromised quality of life and even premature death."

Dr. Sze-Yen Tan, associate professor and nutrition researcher, Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition

The research shows that peanut butter can be an easy and affordable way to improve nutrition and muscle power among older adults. Peanuts contain the most protein of any nut and, in the study, participants consumed 10 grams of protein a day from the peanut butter serving.

"One of the prevention strategies for older adults who are at high risk of falls is strength and resistance training, which focuses on preserving muscle and physical function," says Tan. "Our study shows that eating natural peanut butter, as a snack or part of a meal, can be used in combination with these therapies to further enhance muscle power and to improve nutrition at the same time."

Related Stories

Oftentimes, seniors turn to over-the-counter oral nutrition supplements to improve their dietary intake. However, these can be expensive, and the taste can be unfamiliar, leading to poor uptake. 

"Peanut butter, which is a naturally rich source of nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, can be an accessible, affordable and palatable alternative to commercial oral nutrition supplements," adds Tan. "More importantly, peanut butter is familiar to most people, including seniors, and the butter form makes it suitable for those with dentition issues who might struggle to eat whole nuts."

The COINS study was supported by funding from The Peanut Institute Foundation.

Source:

The Peanut Institute

Journal reference:

Feyesa, I., et al. (2026). Effects of Peanut Butter Supplementation on Older Adults’ Physical Function: A 6-Month Randomised Controlled Trial. Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. DOI: 10.1002/jcsm.70221. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jcsm.70221

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
Alternate-day fasting cuts body fat but also reduces muscle
Bariatric surgery reshapes body fat and muscle more than GLP-1 drugs
Do dietary supplements really improve muscle health in non-athletes?
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes