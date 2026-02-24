Daily peanut butter intake boosts muscle power in older adults

A clinical trial by researchers at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition (IPAN) in Melbourne, Australia, found that a daily serving of peanut butter significantly boosted muscle power in older adults. The findings were recently published in the international peer-reviewed Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle (JCSM).

The six-month study, known as the Capacity of Older Individuals after Nut Supplementation (COINS), was led by Dr. Sze-Yen Tan, associate professor and nutrition researcher, at Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition. It involved 120 adults, ages 66 to 89, who were living independently in their community but were at risk for falls. Half of the participants were randomly assigned to the intervention group to eat 43 grams daily of a commercially available natural peanut butter, while the others continued their usual lifestyle, diet and exercise routines. (43 grams is approximately three tablespoons)

After six months, each group completed five, sit-to-stand tests. Due to greater lower-body muscle power, participants who were consuming peanut butter were able to complete the tests faster than the control group that did not eat the peanut butter. And, while the peanut butter group increased their intake of protein and unsaturated fat, they did not experience weight gain.

Being able to complete the test faster means greater muscle power. Muscle power enables older people to perform activities of daily living, such as stair climbing and rising from a chair. Increased muscle power also reduces the risk of falls, which is a common reason for loss of independence, compromised quality of life and even premature death." Dr. Sze-Yen Tan, associate professor and nutrition researcher, Deakin University's Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition

The research shows that peanut butter can be an easy and affordable way to improve nutrition and muscle power among older adults. Peanuts contain the most protein of any nut and, in the study, participants consumed 10 grams of protein a day from the peanut butter serving.

"One of the prevention strategies for older adults who are at high risk of falls is strength and resistance training, which focuses on preserving muscle and physical function," says Tan. "Our study shows that eating natural peanut butter, as a snack or part of a meal, can be used in combination with these therapies to further enhance muscle power and to improve nutrition at the same time."

Oftentimes, seniors turn to over-the-counter oral nutrition supplements to improve their dietary intake. However, these can be expensive, and the taste can be unfamiliar, leading to poor uptake.

"Peanut butter, which is a naturally rich source of nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, can be an accessible, affordable and palatable alternative to commercial oral nutrition supplements," adds Tan. "More importantly, peanut butter is familiar to most people, including seniors, and the butter form makes it suitable for those with dentition issues who might struggle to eat whole nuts."

The COINS study was supported by funding from The Peanut Institute Foundation.