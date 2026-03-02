Unprescribed Adderall causes significant cardiovascular effects in young adults

A Mayo Clinic study found that a single 25 mg dose of a combination of amphetamine-dextroamphetamine salts (Adderall) can have measurable cardiovascular effects in healthy young adults. The study aimed to better understand how the stimulant affects those who use it without a medical prescription.

The primary objective of our study was to investigate how a single dose of Adderall acutely affects cardiovascular hemodynamics - blood pressure and heart rate - and sympathetic activity in young adults who do not have a medical indication for the medication." Anna Svatikova, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic cardiologist and senior author of the study

While Adderall is safe and effective when prescribed and monitored for ADHD, Dr. Svatikova says the risks of unsupervised use are often underestimated.

"We have seen an increase in nonmedical Adderall use, but many users are unaware that it can place acute stress on the cardiovascular system," says Dr. Svatikova.

"Adderall is sometimes used without a prescription outside of a medical setting," she says. "We found that even in individuals with no prior exposure, a 25 mg dose triggers significant increases in blood pressure, heart rate and activation of the body's stress-response system."

Researchers also noted that Adderall caused the heart rate to spike much higher than usual just by standing up.

"The average heart rate increase on standing was 19 beats per minute before Adderall. After taking Adderall, that response doubled to 38 beats per minute," says Kiran Somers, D.O., a resident physician in the Department of Family Medicine, Mayo Clinic Eau Claire, and lead author of the study.

Researchers say the findings highlight how stimulant effects can be in individuals who are not accustomed to the medication.

"These results demonstrate measurable, acute cardiovascular effects of Adderall used by those not regularly using Adderall prescribed for specific medical reasons," says Dr. Somers.

The researchers underscore that these findings apply to off-prescription use and do not reflect the long-term, supervised use of the medication for the treatment of ADHD. Dr. Svatikova shares that these findings should not be extrapolated to the long-term, supervised use of Adderall for the treatment of ADHD or other specific medical conditions, where the therapeutic benefits are well established and significant.