Abortion restrictions force patients to travel long distances for care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamMar 9 2026

State-level abortion restrictions have shifted the landscape of care and the experiences of people traveling for abortion care after the June 2022 Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court decision. A new, qualitative study published JAMA Network Open takes a deeper look at the experiences of people traveling from U.S. states with abortion restrictions or bans to Illinois, a state where abortion remains legal.

Through interviews and surveys with 33 individuals, the paper tells the story of how abortion stigma, information and resource availability, and support are shaping the experiences of people seeking abortion care across state lines. Delays were common and people waited, on average, a month between deciding to have an abortion and getting care. The paper charts the journeys of individuals and includes powerful, anonymous testimonials from the study's participants, such as:

"I took 2 flights coming here by myself. Whatever I've needed to do I've done it by myself, alone. And I left my baby for the first time in my life with a neighbor for three days just to be here. It's a hard situation. Sometimes you don't have money saved to pay to have another person come with you."

-Participant G, from a state with a partial abortion ban

The authors recommend that policy changes should be coupled with increased visibility of accurate information, charitable funding, and abortion stigma reduction.

Abortion bans don't eliminate abortion, they just shift the burden onto patients–especially those who are young, low-income, or from marginalized groups."

Elizabeth Janiak, ScD, senior author, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mass General Brigham

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Cornell, A., et al. (2026). Seeking Abortion Care Across State Lines After the Dobbs Decision. JAMA Network Open. DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.1068. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2846018

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research
HORIBA UK launches new philanthropic initiative to advance scientific research and broaden STEM participation
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
New research decodes the bacterial “zip code” of colorectal cancer for prediction and survival
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
Long-term cola intake weakens immune cell counts in controlled rat study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health