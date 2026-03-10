4basebio strengthens commercial leadership, promoting Christine Wolosin to Chief Commercial Officer

4basebio PLC, a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, announces the promotion of Christine Wolosin to Chief Commercial Officer. Christine, who joined 4basebio in September 2025 as Vice President, Business Development, will lead the Company's global commercial strategy, business development initiatives, and customer engagement as the Company scales its innovative synthetic DNA platform to serve the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy, mRNA, and vaccine markets.

Christine's promotion follows the appointment of Dr Amy Walker as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr Heikki Lanckriet. Christine will work closely with Amy to execute 4basebio's accelerated commercial growth strategy, focusing on deepening penetration of the synthetic DNA market as customers seek alternatives to plasmid DNA.

Christine brings more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with a proven track record of building and scaling go-to-market capabilities in the cell and gene therapy space. Prior to joining 4basebio, she served as Vice President of Business Development at Emmes, where she led the buildout of the North America commercial organization to support growth in biopharma innovator trials and later-phase studies. She established scalable, globally aligned commercial processes and advanced Emmes' strategic positioning within the biopharma sector. Christine has also held senior global commercial leadership roles at leading life sciences organizations including TriLink BioTechnologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she led the go-to-market launches for a number of advanced therapy offerings, including Thermo Fisher Scientific's viral vector manufacturing expansion at its flagship Plainville, Massachusetts facility.

4basebio is moving into an accelerated commercial phase as the Company scales operations and builds partnerships across RNA, cell and gene therapy and vaccine development. Since joining 4basebio, Christine has demonstrated an ability to build strategic relationships within the nucleic acid manufacturing space and a deep understanding of customer needs in the advanced therapy sector. Her leadership and experience will be instrumental as we work to establish 4basebio as the partner of choice for companies developing next-generation therapeutics and vaccines." Dr Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer, 4basebio

Christine Wolosin, Chief Commercial Officer of 4basebio, commented: "4basebio's proprietary synthetic DNA platform addresses critical limitations of traditional plasmid-based systems, offering biopharma partners key speed, purity and scalability advantages. I have enjoyed working with the talented team at 4basebio to accelerate partnerships with innovators in gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, and next-generation vaccines. The market opportunity is substantial, and we are uniquely positioned to capture it."

To support the continued scaling of commercial operations, 4basebio has also promoted James Vang to Vice President, Business Development and Jennifer Gelman to Vice President, Marketing. James' promotion recognizes his significant contributions to 4basebio's commercial expansion since joining the Company, while Jennifer's reflects her leadership in establishing 4basebio's market presence and brand positioning.