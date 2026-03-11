Disposable vape ban may push some young adults toward cigarettes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BristolMar 11 2026

The disposable vapes ban in the UK could lead to young adults switching to alternative products, including cigarettes, new research led by the University of Bristol has found. 

In response to rising concerns about youth vaping, the UK Government introduced a ban on disposable vapes last year (from 1 June 2025). While the ban was intended to curb underage use, its possible impact on around the 2.5 million adults in the UK who rely on disposable vapes is unclear.

The new qualitative research, published in PLOS Global Public Health today [11 March], sheds light on how young adults anticipated the ban might affect them. It is thought to be the first study to explore how people who used disposable vapes viewed the UK ban and how they expected to respond.

Researchers interviewed 22 regular disposable vape users aged 18–30, including people who had never-smoked, used to smoke, and dual-used vapes and cigarettes. Through online semi‑structured interviews, participants reflected on their vaping and smoking behaviours, how they expected to adapt post‑ban, and what wider effects they anticipated.

Key findings from the study include:

  • Strong support for the ban
    Many participants expressed approval, linking the policy to the sharp rise in youth vaping.
  • Planned shift to reusable devices
    A large proportion reported they would move to reusable or rechargeable vapes once disposables are no longer available.
  • Risk of increased smoking
    Some dual-users, and a smaller number of never-regular smokers and one ex-smoker, said they might return to, or increase, cigarette smoking instead of switching to reusable vaping products.
  • Mixed views on illegal market effects
    Several participants believed the ban would help reduce illegal sales, while others feared it could expand the illicit market for disposable vapes.

The study suggests that while the ban might achieve its intended benefits, particularly in reducing use among younger people, it could also lead to unintended consequences for young adult users. These include potential increases in cigarette smoking among some individuals.

Dr Jasmine Khouja, a researcher on the project while at the University of Bristol, who is now at the University of Bath, and one of the co-authors, said: "The disposable vape ban did not aim to encourage the use of cigarettes, other nicotine products, or illicit markets, yet some young adults considered these options in anticipation of the ban in June 2025.

"Our findings could help guide future research on the impacts of the disposable vape ban and inform efforts to reduce unintended consequences of the ban."

Our study offers an important insight into how banning disposable vapes in the UK could affect young adult users. While many participants indicated they would switch to alternative vaping products, some said they might instead turn to cigarettes."

Richie Carr, one of the study's researchers and corresponding author

Related Stories

The young adult sample provided a rich insight, but its makeup, mainly white females aged 18–22, with about half from the University of Bristol, limits how far the findings can be applied to other genders, ethnicities, and older adults.

The researchers suggest future research should explore how the ban affects a wider range of age groups using a more diverse participant group. Research should also objectively measure the impact of the implemented ban on behavioral changes such as smoking initiation, smoking frequency, use of other nicotine products, and illicit product use.

They also emphasize the need to identify and address potential mitigating factors to reduce unintended harms.

Source:

University of Bristol

Journal reference:

Exploring the potential consequences of the disposable vape ban in the UK: a qualitative study with young adults who use disposable vapes. PLOS Global Public Health. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pgph.0004686. https://journals.plos.org/globalpublichealth/article?id=10.1371/journal.pgph.0004686

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smokefree generation law could slash youth smoking decades earlier
Reducing maternal smoking during pregnancy could lower hypertension rates in children
Could a rare gene variant help reduce smoking? New study suggests it might
Why the age you start smoking matters as much as how much you smoke
Expanded school tobacco prevention in California is linked to lower youth vaping and smoking
Research suggests bamboo-based foods could support metabolic health
Unveiling Hidden Potential: Organoids for Disease Modeling in Neuroscience Research
Does motherhood influence brain aging? New research suggests a positive cognitive association

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Smoking status influences Parkinson's disease risk and mortality outcomes