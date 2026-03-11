Legal sports betting may raise risky alcohol use among young men

A new study in Health Economics indicates that the rapid expansion of online sports betting in the US may be increasing risky alcohol consumption among young men.

Using national survey data and modern policy‐evaluation methods, investigators compared substance use across US states that have legalized sports betting since 2018 versus those that have not.

The team found that legalizing online sports betting has led to a significant rise-around 10%-in binge‐drinking frequency in men aged 35 years and younger who already report binge drinking, while not affecting smoking rates. The authors noted that their data rely on self-reported behaviors, which may understate true alcohol consumption levels.

As sports betting continues to spread across states, these findings raise important public‐health concerns and highlight the need for policymakers to consider the broader behavioral impacts of gambling liberalization." Keshar M. Ghimire, PhD, co-author, University of Cincinnati