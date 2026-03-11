Legal sports betting may raise risky alcohol use among young men

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyMar 11 2026

A new study in Health Economics indicates that the rapid expansion of online sports betting in the US may be increasing risky alcohol consumption among young men.

Using national survey data and modern policy‐evaluation methods, investigators compared substance use across US states that have legalized sports betting since 2018 versus those that have not.

The team found that legalizing online sports betting has led to a significant rise-around 10%-in binge‐drinking frequency in men aged 35 years and younger who already report binge drinking, while not affecting smoking rates. The authors noted that their data rely on self-reported behaviors, which may understate true alcohol consumption levels.

As sports betting continues to spread across states, these findings raise important public‐health concerns and highlight the need for policymakers to consider the broader behavioral impacts of gambling liberalization." 

Keshar M. Ghimire, PhD, co-author, University of Cincinnati

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Dasgupta, K., & Ghimire, K., (2026) Gambling and Substance Use: Early Evidence From Sports Betting Laws. Health Economics. DOI: 10.1002/hec.70088. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hec.70088

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Heavy alcohol intake is associated with dangerous belly fat accumulation, large UK study shows
Zero-alcohol ads may increase teens’ intent to drink alcohol
Alcohol intake linked to lower micronutrient intake in men with type 2 diabetes
Chimpanzee urine confirms widespread alcohol consumption in the wild
Protein aggregates in the liver may protect against alcohol-induced damage
Alcohol abstinence can lead to regression of existing liver-related complications
Brain region linked to preference for alcohol over social rewards
Alcohol-warning labels and pricing could prevent cancer deaths

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study examines the effectiveness of urine testing as a screening tool for alcohol use in pregnancy