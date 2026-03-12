iXCells Biotechnologies reaches iPSC line delivery milestone in collaboration with global biotechnology company

iXCells Biotechnologies USA, Inc. ("iXCells"), a leading provider of human cell-based solutions and custom iPSC services, today announced the delivery of over 500 characterized induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines as part of a multi-year collaboration with a global biotechnology company. The collaboration leverages iXCells' iPSCore platform, which enables the large-scale generation of well-characterized patient-derived iPSC lines, to support the discovery and development of novel therapeutics.

The platform supports drug discovery by enabling the creation, characterization and delivery of validated iPSC lines derived from diverse patient cohorts. iPSCore is delivering nearly 200 lines per month, with a reprogramming success rate exceeding 98 %, and built-in cell banking at each stage to ensure continuity and mitigate risk. This scale allows researchers to study large patient cohorts, capturing population-level genetic diversity and minimizing background variance, which is critical for understanding complex diseases such as neurodegenerative disorders, oncology, cardiac disorders, or toxicology screening.

To date, iXCells has delivered more than 500 characterized patient-derived iPSC lines under the collaboration, with more than 700 additional lines in development, demonstrating the scalability and efficiency of the iPSCore platform. The collaboration demonstrates iXCells' ability to deliver iPSC reprogramming at industrial scale, enabling high-throughput production of large volumes of patient-derived lines while maintaining quality, reproducibility, and consistency. Further projects as part of the collaboration will expand the scale of the platform, including for differentiated cell types and disease-relevant models.

The generation of validated iPSC lines using iPSCore is particularly meaningful in complex therapeutic areas where understanding patient diversity and disease biology is crucial. By enabling scalable access to high-quality, cohort-based iPSC models, iXCells is supporting researchers to generate comprehensive, population-relevant data sets, accelerating target identification and optimizing therapeutic strategies.

Reliable, large-scale access to patient-relevant cell models is revolutionizing our approach to disease research. By reaching this milestone in our collaboration, we are demonstrating that the right expertise and infrastructure can empower discovery teams to leverage diverse data from the very start, enabling delivering iPSC models at scale and dramatically improving the likelihood of successful drug development. Ongoing expansion of our iPSCore platform capabilities will enable large-scale access to high quality patient-derived human cell models to drive breakthroughs in drug discovery."

Steve Smith, CEO, iXCells Biotechnologies

Alex Gulotta, Board of Directors, iXCells Biotechnologies commented: "iXCells' commitment to industrialization has fundamentally shifted the paradigm in drug discovery. Embedding patient-derived human cell models as foundational infrastructure throughout the drug development process enables hypothesis testing that truly reflects patient biology. What iXCells has built in iPSCore, and demonstrated through this collaboration, is exactly the kind of validated, scalable, revenue-generating platform that the industry needs and acquirers are looking for. This supports smarter, earlier decision-making, reducing costly late-stage failures and mitigating risk for stakeholders and partners."

