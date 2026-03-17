Expert consensus validates UDFF for noninvasive fatty liver assessment

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Fudan UniversityMar 17 2026

As the global burden of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome continues to rise, fatty liver disease has become one of the most prevalent chronic liver conditions worldwide. Its progressive forms, including metabolic dysfunction‐associated steatohepatitis (MASH), cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma, now represent a major public health challenge. Within this expanding spectrum of MASLD, accurate quantification of hepatic steatosis is no longer an option but is important for diagnosis and monitoring therapeutic response.

Traditionally, liver biopsy has been regarded as the gold standard for grading steatosis, however it is invasive, costly, and prone to sampling error. Noninvasive imaging modalities such as magnetic resonance imaging-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) and proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) offer excellent accuracy but are expensive and not universally accessible. As clinicians increasingly seek reliable and scalable alternatives, UDFF has emerged as a promising quantitative and noninvasive tool, combining accessibility with objectivity.

Recognizing this clinical need, a team of researchers led by Dr. Huixiong Xu and Dr. Hong Ding from Fudan University, China, conducted a comprehensive review to evaluate the reliability, diagnostic performance, and clinical applicability of UDFF, providing important evidence to support the broader clinical adoption of UDFF. The expert consensus was published online in the journal Portal Hypertension & Cirrhosis on March 06, 2026.

"We developed an expert consensus through an extensive literature review, expert experience, and the consideration of the latest advances in MASLD diagnosis and management with an aim to standardize the use of UDFF in clinical practice," says Dr. Ding.

The team synthesized data from prospective multicenter trials, biopsy-based validation studies, MRI-PDFF-referenced analyses, pediatric cohorts, and studies involving special populations. In the largest multicenter cohort to date, UDFF measurements were validated against histopathology, MRI-PDFF, and 1H-MRS. Additional comparisons were made with conventional ultrasound scoring systems, controlled attenuation parameter (CAP), and established clinical prediction models such as the fatty liver index and hepatic steatosis index. Diagnostic performance was rigorously assessed using correlation coefficients, intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs), area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), and Bland–Altman analyses.

The results consistently demonstrated excellent reliability. Intra- and inter-operator ICCs were ≥ 0.94, reflecting high repeatability and reproducibility. UDFF showed strong correlations with histological steatosis grades and even stronger correlations with MRI-PDFF. Across multiple multicenter studies, AUC values commonly exceeded 0.90, confirming robust diagnostic accuracy. A meta-analysis including 1,150 patients reported pooled sensitivity of 90.4%, specificity of 83.8%, and a summary AUC of 0.93, with low heterogeneity. Notably, UDFF frequently outperformed conventional ultrasound grading, CAP, and several serological indices.

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Importantly, the consensus also proposed provisional diagnostic thresholds derived from the largest available dataset: 8% for ≥ S1, 14% for ≥ S2, and 20% for S3 steatosis. A dual-threshold strategy, incorporating rule-in and rule-out cutoffs, further refined diagnostic stratification and reduced indeterminate results, particularly among individuals with higher body mass index. Evidence from pediatric populations and patients with comorbid conditions such as viral hepatitis, Wilson's disease, and polycystic ovary syndrome suggested that UDFF maintains strong performance across diverse clinical contexts.

The implications of these findings are significant. This study provides comprehensive validation of UDFF as a stable, quantitative, and noninvasive method for assessing hepatic fat content. It establishes standardized quality control criteria and preliminary cutoff values, enhancing clinical usability. Moreover, by emphasizing cost-effectiveness and operational convenience, it shows UDFF as a practical alternative to biopsy and advanced MRI-based techniques in many healthcare environments.

The authors acknowledge certain limitations, including heterogeneity in reference standards and limited data in specific subpopulations. "We need large-scale, multicenter studies using unified diagnostic benchmarks to further refine and validate threshold values," says Dr. Ding. Additional research is also required to clarify UDFF's role in identifying high-risk MASH, particularly in patients with significant fibrosis.

Overall, this consensus study highlights UDFF as a highly reliable and accurate tool for quantitative assessment of hepatic steatosis. As evidence continues to accumulate, UDFF is poised to assume a growing role in early screening, therapeutic monitoring, and population-level management of MASLD, offering clinicians a practical, accessible solution to one of the fastest-growing global liver health challenges.

Source:

Fudan University

Journal reference:

Xue, L., et al. (2026). Chinese Expert Consensus on the Use of Ultrasound‐Derived Fat Fraction in the Assessment of Metabolic Dysfunction‐Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (2025 Edition). Portal Hypertension & Cirrhosis. DOI: 10.1002/poh2.70042. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/poh2.70042

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

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