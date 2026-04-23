Study identifies key risk factors driving MASLD across populations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Apr 23 2026

Background and aims

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) affects approximately 32% of the US adult population. The present study aimed to utilize the All of Us electronic health record-linked large cohort to assess seven metabolic risk factors (MRFs) simultaneously, the impact by ethnicity and age, and clinical presentations of MASLD.

Methods

This study included a MASLD group (n = 15,060) and a frequency-matched control group (n = 75,300). Multivariable analyses were performed to compare the frequencies of MRFs and clinical outcomes between the two groups. Type 1 diabetes was not included in the multivariable analysis. Subgroup analyses were conducted according to race and ethnicity, as well as age.

Results

The overall frequency of MASLD was 6.0%. Compared with the control group, individuals with MASLD had significantly higher independent frequencies of obesity (66.1% vs. 41.3%), type 2 diabetes (39.5% vs. 16.9%), hypertension (64.3% vs. 38.6%), hyperlipidemia (59.8% vs. 37.3%), obstructive sleep apnea (28.9% vs. 13.4%), and hypothyroidism (21.2% vs. 13.4%). Obesity was identified as the strongest independent MRF among Asians, Whites, and Hispanics, particularly in individuals younger than 50 years, whereas hypertension was the strongest independent MRF in Blacks. MASLD was also associated with significantly higher frequencies of cardiac events, including coronary artery disease (17.1% vs. 9.4%) and myocardial infarction (7.1% vs. 4.2%); hepatic events, including cirrhosis (7.5% vs. 1.1%) and hepatocellular carcinoma (0.5% vs. 0.1%); and elevated liver enzymes, including alanine aminotransferase (27.7% vs. 10.1%), aspartate aminotransferase (18.0% vs. 6.4%), and alkaline phosphatase (19.8% vs. 13.1%), compared with the control group.

Conclusions

Our study demonstrated that obesity, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, and hypothyroidism were independent MRFs for MASLD overall, but the ranking of these MRFs by odds ratios could vary by ethnicity and age. MASLD presents with significantly higher rates of alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, and alkaline phosphatase elevation, as well as cardiac and hepatic events.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Hu, K.-Q., et al. (2026). Metabolic Risk Factors and Clinical Presentations of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using Data from the All of Us Research Program. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00393. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00393

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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