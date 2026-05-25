Novel RNA modification mechanism drives metabolic fatty liver disease progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.May 25 2026

Background and aims

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a prevalent metabolic disorder with a complex pathogenesis. Although epitranscriptomic modifications such as N6-methyladenosine (m6A) have been implicated in NAFLD, the role of N1-methyladenosine (m1A) and its regulators is largely unexplored. Recently, YTHDF1, a well-characterized m6A reader, was also shown to recognize m1A; however, the functional consequences of this dual specificity are unknown. This study aimed to investigate the role of YTHDF1 in NAFLD pathogenesis and to explore whether its function is mediated through recognition of RNA methylation modification on specific target mRNAs.

Methods

Expression of YTHDF1 in NAFLD was analyzed in the GEO database. Loss-of-function studies for YTHDF1 were conducted in vivo (high-fat diet-fed mice) and in vitro (free fatty acid-treated HepG2 cells) in models of NAFLD. We employed RNA-seq and m1A-MeRIP-seq to identify key targets, followed by mechanistic validation of the YTHDF1–m1A–NUPR1 axis using biochemical, histological, and mRNA stability assays.

Results

We identified a critical role for YTHDF1 in promoting hepatic steatosis. NUPR1, a stress-induced transcriptional regulator, undergoes m1A modification. YTHDF1 directly binds to m1A-modified NUPR1 mRNA, enhancing its stability, thereby leading to elevated NUPR1 protein levels. Functionally, upregulated NUPR1 acts as a core driver of NAFLD pathogenesis by activating lipogenic and suppressing fatty acid β-oxidation genes, thereby exacerbating hepatic lipid accumulation.

Conclusions

Our study unveils a novel epitranscriptomic mechanism in which YTHDF1, functioning as a dual-specificity reader, governs NAFLD progression through the m1A-NUPR1 axis. This not only expands the understanding of RNA modification recognition but also establishes the YTHDF1–m1A–NUPR1 pathway as a promising therapeutic target for metabolic liver disease.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Luo, N., et al. (2026). m1A Epitranscriptomic Control of NUPR1 by YTHDF1 Exacerbates Metabolic Dysregulation in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/JCTH.2025.00570. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00570

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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