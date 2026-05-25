New peptide triggers domino effect to suppress bladder cancer

Background

Recently, a research team led by Professors Dahong Zhang and Qi Zhang from the Urology Department and the Institute of Urology at Zhejiang Provincial People's Hospital and the Translational Medicine Center discovered that a bladder tumor-targeting polyarginine peptide, R11, can directly bind to actin, destabilize the G-actin tetramer, and trigger the cascade breakdown of the actin-plectin-vimentin/ITGβ4 axis (referred to as the "cytoskeletal domino effect"). This significantly impairs the migration ability of bladder cancer (BCa) cells and persistently suppresses metastasis (Figure 1). The study further reveals that presenting R11 in a nanoscale multivalent assembly form amplifies its actin-disrupting and anti-metastasis effects. This strategy naturally aligns with localized delivery routes such as bladder instillation and aerosol inhalation, showing clear clinical translation potential.

Research progress

Professors Dahong Zhang and Qi Zhang's team proposed and validated the use of the bladder tumor-targeting polyarginine peptide R11 as a new strategy for "precisely regulating actin." They discovered that the domino effect induced by R11 could effectively suppress BCa metastasis. The key highlights of the study are as follows:



1. R11 Selectively Enters Tumor Cells and Directly Interacts with Actin, Disrupting the Stability of G-actin Tetramers:

Through molecular dynamics simulations and microscale thermophoresis analysis, it was found that the highly positively charged R11 forms hydrogen bonds and salt bridges with the negatively charged actin, embedding itself into the G-actin tetramer's gaps. This interaction blocks normal G-actin interactions and polymerization, thus disrupting the formation and maintenance of the F-actin network. A significant decrease in the F/G-actin ratio within the cells suggests a profound imbalance in actin dynamics.



2. R11 Triggers the "Cytoskeletal Domino Effect"—Actin → Plectin → Vimentin / ITGβ4 Cascade Breakdown:

Plectin is a hub protein that links actin with intermediate filaments (vimentin) and integrins (ITGβ4). After R11 interferes with actin-plectin binding, the interaction between plectin and vimentin/ITGβ4 weakens or disappears, leading to a loss of overall cytoskeletal polarity and mechanical connectivity. This results in a significant reduction in cellular migration and metastasis potential. The authors have aptly referred to this process as the "cytoskeletal domino effect".



3. Nanoparticle Multivalent Assemblies Significantly Amplify Anti-Metastasis Capability (Engineering Amplification Strategy):

The authors immobilized R11 on PEG-modified gold nanoparticles (Au-PEG-R11) and compared nanoparticles of varying sizes/coverage densities. The results showed that multivalency and high-density loading (e.g., 50 nm Au-PEG-R11) significantly enhanced the interference with actin and the inhibition of metastasis. This demonstrates that by using nanoparticle engineering strategies (such as multivalency and high-density loading), molecular-scale interactions can be amplified and converted into cellular-level structural and functional changes, thereby improving therapeutic efficacy.

Future prospects

R11 is not only an ideal functional ligand for surface functionalization of bladder instillation nano-drugs, but it is also a "self-therapeutic" molecule. This study proposes and validates a complete anti-metastasis strategy from mechanism to engineering: R11 directly interferes with actin, triggering cytoskeletal breakdown and blocking tumor cell migration and distant colonization; nanoscale multivalent assemblies further amplify this effect, showing excellent engineering plasticity and drug potential. Based on these findings, the future clinical translation direction could focus on the following aspects:



1. Prioritize Localized Delivery:

R11 naturally has bladder tumor uptake properties. Bladder instillation and aerosol inhalation (for BCa lung metastasis) can achieve high local concentrations while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity, making it the preferred clinical administration route.



2. Nanoparticle Formulation Optimization to Enhance Efficacy and Retention:

Multivalent nanoparticle platforms such as Au-PEG-R11 have shown amplification effects. Further formulation optimization (e.g., biodegradable carriers, PEG density control, release control) could improve tumor targeting and safety.



3. Combination Therapy Strategies:

R11 primarily targets migration/invasion mechanisms and alters cell adhesion/ECM dynamics and the tumor microenvironment. Combining it with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or immune checkpoint inhibitors could achieve synergistic suppression of both primary tumors and metastases.



4. Immunocompatibility and Long-Term Safety Evaluation Are Essential:

Although localized delivery and nanoparticle encapsulation reduce systemic toxicity, it is necessary to systematically evaluate the impact of R11 and its carrier on immune activation, immune tolerance, and long-term tissue toxicity to ensure a safe clinical pathway.