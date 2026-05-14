Thyroid hormone profiles provide critical prognostic clues for patients facing liver failure

Early and accurate prognostic assessment is crucial to prevent disease progression in liver failure. Thyroid hormones (THs), particularly triiodothyronine (T3), are key metabolic regulators and play an important role in liver regeneration. Liver failure is frequently complicated by non‑thyroidal illness syndrome (NTIS), characterized by low T3 with normal or slightly elevated TSH and T4.

This review examines the pathophysiological regulation of the hypothalamic‑pituitary‑thyroid (HPT) axis in liver failure, highlights the prognostic value of TH profiles (TSH, T3, T4), and discusses the controversies surrounding TH replacement therapy (THRT) in acute‑on‑chronic liver failure (ACLF) with NTIS.

Introduction

The liver is central to TH metabolism (activation, inactivation, transport). Severe liver dysfunction disrupts these processes, leading to NTIS. NTIS is common in ACLF and is closely linked to disease severity and poor prognosis. This review systematically examines TH dysfunction mechanisms, the clinical significance of TH profiling for prognosis, and therapeutic strategies for ACLF with NTIS.

Pathophysiological mechanisms of the HPT axis in liver failure

Hypothyroidism: Decreased T3 reduces LDL receptor expression and PPARα signaling, promoting hepatic lipid accumulation and steatohepatitis. Elevated TSH increases TR expression and cAMP signaling, promoting gluconeogenesis and worsening hyperlipidemia. Hypothyroidism also aggravates oxidative stress (ROS) and liver fibrosis

Hyperthyroidism: Can cause congestive hepatopathy, autoimmune liver damage, or ATD‑induced hepatotoxicity. Guidelines recommend monitoring liver function during ATD therapy; radioactive iodine is an alternative

NTIS in liver failure: Characterized by significantly reduced FT3 with normal or slightly elevated TSH and FT4. Key mechanisms: impaired hepatic DIO1 activity (reduced T4‑to‑T3 conversion), decreased synthesis of transport proteins (TBG, transthyretin, albumin), and blunted HPT axis feedback due to reduced pituitary reactivity. NTIS is a key biomarker of disease severity and poor prognosis

Prognostic value of TH profiles in liver failure

TSH: Low TSH independently predicts short‑term mortality. The HINT score (incorporating TSH, INR, neutrophils) and modified CLIF‑OFs score outperform MELD and MELD‑Na in risk stratification

T3: T3 promotes liver regeneration by activating Wnt/β‑catenin and Ras‑Raf‑MEK‑ERK pathways, upregulating cyclins, inhibiting CDK inhibitors (p16, p27) and tumor suppressors (p53, p73), and counteracting TGF‑β/SMAD signaling. Low T3 syndrome (low FT3) is an independent risk factor for mortality in ACLF. Composite scores (FT3‑MELD, MELD‑Thyro using FT3/FT4 ratio) improve predictive accuracy. Dynamic monitoring of declining FT3 identifies patients requiring urgent intervention (e.g., liver transplantation)

Treatment advances for ACLF with NTIS

Current stance: No major guidelines recommend THRT for ACLF with NTIS. NTIS is considered an adaptive metabolic defense; indiscriminate THRT may cause harm

Clinical utility: TH levels (FT3, FT4) are valuable for risk stratification and transplant decision‑making, but not as a direct guide for hormone replacement. Successful liver transplantation normalizes TH levels

Experimental approaches: Thyroid hormone receptor (TR) agonists promote liver regeneration in preclinical models, but human safety/efficacy data are lacking. Prospective RCTs are needed; THRT cannot be routinely recommended

Discussion

TH parameters offer a unique metabolic perspective (reflecting systemic exhaustion and regenerative capacity) that complements traditional scores (MELD, CLIF‑C). However, limitations include: most evidence is retrospective/single‑center; optimal cutoff values for FT3/TSH are heterogeneous; it remains unclear whether TH suppression is maladaptive or adaptive. TH markers should be used as complementary biomarkers, not standalone criteria.

Future Research Directions

Large‑scale multicenter prospective studies to verify if THRT improves survival and organ recovery in ACLF with NTIS.

Determine optimal drug selection (T3, T4, or combination), dosage, and duration.

Safety evaluation in patients with unstable cardiovascular function.

Elucidate the role of T3 in hepatocyte proliferation and liver regeneration to identify new treatment targets

Conclusions

In ACLF patients, NTIS is common and characterized by low T3. T3 levels are closely related to disease severity and short‑term prognosis, reflecting liver regenerative capacity. Combining TH profiles (TSH, FT3, FT4) with traditional scoring systems (MELD, CLIF‑C) may improve prognostic accuracy and help identify high‑risk patients for timely intervention.