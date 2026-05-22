Targeting a key protein reduces injury in steatotic liver transplantation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.May 22 2026

Background and aims

Steatotic donor livers are highly susceptible to post-transplant dysfunction; however, the underlying mechanisms remain incompletely understood. This study aimed to investigate the role of galectin-3 (LGALS3)-mediated pyroptosis in steatotic liver graft injury and explore its therapeutic potential.

Methods

A mouse model of steatotic liver transplantation was established. Graft tissues were subjected to RNA sequencing to identify key regulators. In vitro, LGALS3 was modulated in steatotic hepatocytes under ischemia/reperfusion stress to assess its impact on the NLRP3 inflammasome and pyroptosis. The regulatory mechanism by which LGALS3 modulates NLRP3 ubiquitination was further examined. Finally, the therapeutic efficacy of LGALS3 inhibition was evaluated in an orthotopic liver transplantation model.

Results

Transcriptomic analysis identified LGALS3 as a key upregulated molecule in steatotic grafts, associated with pyroptosis pathways. In vitro, LGALS3 overexpression enhanced NLRP3 inflammasome activation and pyroptotic cell death, whereas LGALS3 knockdown exerted protective effects. Mechanistically, LGALS3 modulated NLRP3 inflammasome activity by regulating its ubiquitination. In vivo, pharmacological inhibition of LGALS3 significantly improved graft function, reduced histological injury, suppressed pyroptosis, and prolonged recipient survival.

Conclusions

This study systematically demonstrated that LGALS3 promotes inflammasome activation and pyroptosis after steatotic liver transplantation by regulating the ubiquitination of NLRP3, thereby exacerbating graft injury. Targeted inhibition of LGALS3 and its downstream NLRP3 signaling axis significantly improved liver function and survival outcomes in steatotic liver transplantation models. These findings not only expand our understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying complications in steatotic liver transplantation but also provide a theoretical and experimental basis for developing novel anti-pyroptotic therapies, with substantial scientific and clinical implications for liver transplantation and other I/R-associated liver diseases.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Yang, X., et al. (2026). Galectin-3 Promotes Graft Injury via NLRP3 Pyroptosis in Steatotic Liver Transplantation: A Therapeutic Target for Donor Optimization. Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology. DOI: 10.14218/jcth.2025.00561. https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2310-8819/JCTH-2025-00561

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immune cell discovery reveals new pathway for hepatitis B treatment
Microplastics in the liver may drive global liver disease rates
Liver fat may disrupt post-meal glucagon control in early type 2 diabetes
Biliary epithelial cells found to actively prevent liver fibrosis development
Asthma medication formoterol shows promise for treating fatty liver disease
Engineered gut bacteria successfully treat metabolic drivers of liver disease
Fatty liver disease linked to higher risk of heart attacks
Thyroid hormone profiles provide critical prognostic clues for patients facing liver failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Optimized extended PCLS culture system extends tissue viability up to two weeks