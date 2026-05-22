Scientists urge advocacy to protect vital global vaccine research

Scientists and physicians should advocate to protect the vaccine research infrastructure that has saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, according to a new commentary by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the University of Washington.

The authors highlight the converging challenges facing society today, including declining routine immunization rates, rising measles outbreaks and growing distrust in science. Meanwhile, shifts in administration priorities and funding are weakening institutions that have long supported vaccine research and delivery.

In addition to endangering some of the world's most vulnerable communities, such shifts increase the risk of disease outbreaks spreading to the U.S. and internationally, say the authors. Recent outbreaks of hantavirus on a cruise ship and the ongoing outbreak of Ebola in West Africa have led to cases in Americans and necessitated government measures to contain and treat the viruses to prevent further exposure.

"Loss of trust in U.S. scientific institutions and ongoing cuts pose an immediate threat to the pipeline of vaccine scientists, and therefore the health and security of citizens, necessitating an urgent response," said the commentary's senior author Dr. Sallie Permar, chair of pediatrics and the Nancy C. Paduano Professor in Pediatrics at Weill Cornell. "Scientists must communicate with the public in ways we never did before, in order to create an understanding of the value of vaccines and protect the infrastructure that keeps us safe."

The commentary, published May 22 in Nature Microbiology, calls on researchers to engage with policymakers and the public to counter misinformation. It emphasizes that investing in vaccine research infrastructure and training programs not only protects the health and safety of our communities but also defends economic stability and national security.

The commentary was co-authored with Dr. Cassandra Simonich, pediatric infectious disease fellow at the University of Washington in Seattle, and Ilina Das Ewen, staff associate in pediatrics at Weill Cornell.

Decades of scientific investment and international collaboration have been the foundation of successes, such as the eradication of smallpox and the swift development of COVID-19 vaccines. The mRNA technology developed for vaccines may also lead to new therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Such progress depends on steady investment, support for young researchers and global collaboration. But cuts to federal funding for vaccine research and the dismantling of training programs in immunology, microbiology and public health at American universities threaten the pipeline of new vaccine scientists and the research infrastructure necessary to protect the world from future pandemics, said the commentary.

The authors note that the U.S. has been a hub for vaccine innovation and training, building research partnerships globally. However, the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization and its long-term partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, could result in 75 million fewer children being vaccinated and 1.2 million preventable deaths globally.

The researchers suggest scientists get involved in advocacy through coalitions, social media campaigns and training workshops to underscore the importance of funding science. "Directly sharing stories about the real-world impact of vaccines through written commentary, explanatory videos and speaking at community events can make a difference," Das Ewen said. In addition, working with journalists ensures accurate coverage and can help rebuild public trust.

The research infrastructure we rely on was built by the advocacy of previous generations of vaccine scientists. It is our turn to step up and protect the hard-won gains made by our predecessors." Dr. Sallie Permar, pediatrician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children's Hospital of Children's Hospital of New York