A century of safety: Aluminium vaccine adjuvants do not raise serious long-term health risks

A sweeping BMJ review of nearly a century of human evidence finds no causal signal linking aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines to serious systemic disease, while confirming that rare local nodules remain the main documented reaction.

Aluminium adjuvants in vaccines and potential health effects: systematic review. Image Credit: Papzi555 / Shutterstock

In a recent systematic review published in the British Medical Journal , researchers critically appraised human evidence on potential health effects of aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and serious health outcomes.

Review analyses did not support causal associations between adjuvanted vaccines and chronic neurodevelopmental, respiratory, or autoimmune conditions. While the review identified that localized delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions occur in <1% of recipients, its findings support the safety evidence base for aluminum adjuvants and their continued use in immunization programs.

Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvant Safety Background

Since their introduction by Glenny and colleagues (1926), aluminum salts (Al-salts), typically formulated as amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate (AAHS), aluminum phosphate (AlPO4), or aluminum hydroxide (Al(OH)3), have become the most widely used vaccine adjuvants worldwide.

Mechanistic studies have shown that these salts enhance immune responses, thereby reducing the antigen dose and the total number of administrations required for protective immunity. However, despite almost a century of post-licensure surveillance, questions and debates regarding Al-salts ’ long-term systemic effects have persisted in both scientific discourse and public settings.

Previous reviews on the topic highlight that these concerns predominantly stem from methodologically limited literature, including individual case reports, often incomplete, and preclinical animal models that lack direct translational fidelity to human physiology.

Systematic Review Methods and Evidence Appraisal

The present systematic review aims to address these discrepancies and support evidence-based decision-making and public health communication by synthesizing previous literature providing human-derived evidence for Al-salts ’ long-term systemic effects across diverse study designs and outcomes. The review adhered to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis ( PRISMA 2020) guidelines.

The review leveraged a custom keyword search strategy, the Medline (Ovid) strategy, to identify relevant data from six primary scientific databases and three clinical trial registries through November 2025. Potential publications were screened by an AI -assisted screening tool, “otto-SR,” and manually reviewed by a human reviewer.

The final review dataset comprised 59 studies: 37 case series, 11 RCTs , 9 cohort studies, and 2 ecological studies. Study quality was appraised using previously validated instruments, specifically RoB 2.0 for RCTs , ROBINS-I for non-randomized studies, and an adapted tool for case series. Evidence certainty, including risk of bias, consistency, and overall precision, was evaluated and categorized using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation ( GRADE ) framework.

The review examined outcomes including neurodevelopmental disorders, autoimmune conditions, chronic respiratory diseases, and local reactogenicity markers, such as persistent nodules and granulomas.

Neurodevelopmental and Chronic Disease Findings

The present systematic review consistently did not support a causal association between aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and chronic or severe health outcomes.

Neurodevelopmental data from a nationwide Danish cohort study (n = 1,224,176 children) found no increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders associated with cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines received in the first 2 years of life. Specifically, for autism spectrum disorder ( ASD ), the adjusted hazard ratio ( aHR ) was found to be 0.93 (95% CI 0.89 to 0.97).

The study found incidence rates of 141 per 100,000 person-years. Furthermore, the study found no evidence of a dose-response association, highlighting the safety of vaccine-derived Al-salts in younger cohorts.

Similarly, asthma risk evaluations yielded aHRs of 0.96 (95% CI 0.94 to 0.98) in the Danish cohort. While a United States ( US ) cohort (n = 326,991 children) reported modest associations in children with and without eczema ( aHR 1.26, 95% CI 1.07 to 1.49 with eczema; aHR 1.19, 95% CI 1.14 to 1.25 without eczema), this association did not statistically persist consistently in analyses restricted to breastfed or fully vaccinated infants, suggesting residual confounding in the original study.

Furthermore, a Japanese RCT (1,040 women) found no difference in the onset of new chronic conditions over four years (1.2% in the adjuvanted group vs. 1.5% in the aluminum-free group), indicating that aluminum-adjuvanted vaccination was not associated with increased rates of new chronic conditions in these populations.

Localized Reactions and MMF Evidence

The only consistently reproducible associations in the review were rare reports of localized reactions. A large Swedish study reported a 0.98% incidence of persistent itching nodules. In these cases, 80.6% of patch tests were positive for aluminum, implying a delayed-type hypersensitivity mechanism.

Additionally, the study identified that having an affected sibling increased the risk with a rate ratio of 46.15 (95% CI 33.67 to 63.26), indicating that familial susceptibility was a significant predictor of these hypersensitivity reactions. Although local and non-progressive, these reactions could be prolonged and pruritic, with follow-up showing declining sensitization and symptom resolution in most children.

Finally, when investigating Macrophagic Myofasciitis ( MMF ) datasets, the review revealed that while MMF lesions were histologically detectable in 32.3% of 130 patients undergoing biopsy for musculoskeletal pain, the number of previous aluminum injections was similar between those with and without lesions (3.2±1.5 vs. 2.7±1.2), providing no credible evidence for a causal link to systemic symptoms.

Aluminum Adjuvant Safety Conclusions

This systematic review underscores that the current evidence base, informed by high-certainty RCTs and large longitudinal cohorts, does not support a causal link between aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines and serious systemic illnesses.

These data reinforce the safety evidence base for existing immunization programs while highlighting the need for continued high-quality primary research to address persistent gaps in human understanding of rare or delayed outcomes.

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