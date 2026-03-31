Broken String Biosciences rebrands to reflect strategic evolution as demand grows for unbiased genome-wide off-target analysis

Broken String Biosciences, a biotechnology company enabling gene editing teams to accelerate development of safer, more effective genetic medicines, today introduced new branding and comprehensive website as part of its strategic repositioning. At a time where the gene editing industry is facing increasing regulatory demands for genome-wide off-target data, the update has been made to reflect the Company's transition from a specialist technology provider to a commercially focused partner, supporting early discovery programs through to investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies.

Broken String Biosciences' new identity signifies the next stage in its ongoing commercial development, following the appointment of life science leader, Terry Pizzie, as CEO in November 2025. The update has been introduced to better align how the Company presents itself with the capabilities it has established in the INDUCE-seq® platform - a complete in-house solution for genome-wide detection and quantification of DNA breaks. With the redesigned website, researchers can easily access a comprehensive resource library and gain a clear understanding of how the platform can be applied across gene editing workflows to maximize value in development pipelines.

Off-target DNA breaks are a key safety concern in developing gene-edited cell and gene therapies. Regulatory expectations are shifting rapidly, with genome-wide, cell-based off-target assessment becoming a requirement for IND submissions. Existing approaches are often indirect, slow and difficult to scale, limiting their usefulness in decision-making and regulatory submissions.

The INDUCE-seq technology was developed to address these limitations. The platform is scalable, cell-based and PCR-free, directly capturing and mapping individual induced and endogenous breaks at the point of formation within cells. Designed for use in-house, it provides precise, quantitative and unbiased insights into on- and off-target activity across the genome within days, enabling earlier, more confident decisions before programs reach critical inflection points. The platform also delivers deeper understanding of editing kinetics, nuclease behaviors and cell repair pathways, enabling researchers to streamline preclinical decision-making and de-risk therapeutic development.