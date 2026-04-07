Salaera™ launches to advance the future of breath and gas technologies

Perma Pure and Maxtec today announced their unification under a new parent company, Salaera, forming a global technology platform dedicated to the integrity of breath and gas systems. This move creates one of the industry’s most comprehensive platforms for respiratory care, diagnostics, life sciences, air-quality monitoring and industrial gas analysis, leading a market driven by rising demand for accurate, connected and data-rich systems.

For more than 50 years, Perma Pure has been the global authority in gas conditioning, anchored by its exclusive Nafion™ polymer technology and robust component portfolio, used in critical applications worldwide. Maxtec, the clinical standard in oxygen analysis and delivery, brings decades of trusted device performance across both medical and non-medical applications, found in NICUs, ICUs and other hospital and healthcare environments.

By integrating these companies, along with Bird® MicroBlenders, Clayborn thermal-control technologies and Baldwin conditioning systems, Salaera offers a comprehensive gas-path portfolio. This end-to-end expertise creates a dual-path capability, offering both custom-engineered systems and proven, ready-to-ship devices within a single integrated platform.

Industry shifts underscore the timing of this consolidation. Breath-based diagnostics are expanding as a non-invasive source of biomarkers for respiratory disease, metabolic conditions and infectious pathogens. Clinical devices require higher precision as hospitals adopt connected monitoring systems. Environmental and industrial markets face continued regulatory and reporting demands, making high-fidelity gas analysis more critical than ever.

At Salaera, our vision is to redefine what’s possible in respiratory and gas technologies by harnessing innovation for global health. We are committed to advancing the science of breath and air, ensuring every system we create delivers clarity, precision, and trust - whether in hospitals, labs, or environmental settings. By uniting decades of expertise under one platform, we empower our partners to protect the integrity of every breath and foster a future where air truly carries wellness and insight for all." Kathy Ouellette, Chief Executive Officer, Salaera™

A brand designed for the next era of health and air intelligence

A Halma company, Salaera is well positioned to accelerate innovation across this spectrum of applications. The new name, derived from Latin roots meaning “health carried in the air”, reflects the company’s vision to advance global health through air-focused innovation.

The company’s new visual identity reinforces this concept with molecular-inspired motifs that represent the transformation of raw air into insight, capturing how Salaera stabilizes, conditions and prepares breath and gas data for clinical, scientific and environmental decision-making.

That clarity of purpose extends directly into how Salaera supports the companies designing and manufacturing complex breath and gas systems. By operating as an integrated platform, Salaera works alongside partners and OEMs from concept to commercialization to protect the integrity of gas pathways.

We support essential systems worldwide,” stated Megan Young, Chief Commercial Officer. “When OEMs partner with us, they benefit from a committed engineering collaborator with over 50 years of experience. Our advanced solutions empower partners at every stage, ensuring reliable, high-integrity breath and gas systems that truly make a difference.”

“This is a strategic inflection point,” Ouellette added. “Our new corporate structure reflects our belief that the future of human health will be shaped by what we can understand through air. Our vision is to become the global catalyst for non-invasive respiratory health innovation and clean air solutions. This next chapter builds on a legacy we’re incredibly proud of.”