Combination therapy improves response rates for chronic hepatitis B patients

Background and aims

The optimal management strategy for adults with immune-tolerant (IT) chronic hepatitis B infection remains undefined. This study aimed to investigate the efficacy and predictive factors of a pegylated interferon (Peg-IFN)-based treatment strategy in IT patients with chronic HBV infection.

Methods

In this pilot, open-label, prospective study, 286 patients aged 18 to 60 years with IT characteristics were enrolled and allocated to one of three groups. The combination group received Peg-IFN for 48–96 weeks, with tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) initiated at week 12 and continued through week 96 (n = 103). The monotherapy group received TDF monotherapy alone (n = 125), and the control group was monitored without therapeutic intervention (n = 58).

Results

No patients in the control group met any predefined efficacy endpoints. Intention-to-treat analysis showed that patients in the combination group achieved significantly higher virological response rates (71.8% vs. 53.6%, p = 0.005), hepatitis B e antigen seroconversion rates (15.5% vs. 1.6%, p < 0.001), and hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) loss rates (10.7% vs. 0%, p < 0.001) compared with those in the monotherapy group at week 96. In the combination group, the cumulative rate of HBsAg loss was 5.4% at week 48 and increased to 11.8% by week 96. Independent predictors of achieving either hepatitis B e antigen seroconversion or HBsAg loss were baseline age under 30 years (odds ratio = 0.217, 95% confidence interval: 0.048–0.976, p = 0.046) and a decline in HBsAg level greater than 1 log10 IU/mL by week 24 (odds ratio = 13.976, 95% confidence interval: 2.506–77.932, p = 0.003).

Conclusions

In conclusion, response rates may be higher in IT phase patients under 30 years of age who receive Peg-IFN-based therapy compared to those receiving NUC monotherapy. Additionally, patients who achieve a decline in HBsAg level of more than 1 log 10 IU/mL by week 24 relative to baseline may be considered for extension of Peg-IFN treatment duration to 72–96 weeks. In China, Peg-IFN-based therapy is not routinely used in adults during the IT phase of chronic HBV infection. This study provides evidence to inform and refine clinical decision-making in this understudied IT-phase patients.