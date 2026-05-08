Time-restricted eating helps with adherence in diabetes patients

Adults with type 2 diabetes say family support, flexible meal timing, and simple eating rules make time-restricted eating easier to follow, offering insights for more sustainable dietary interventions.

Study: Facilitators and Barriers of Adherence to Time-Restricted Eating in Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes: A Qualitative Study. Image credit: M-Production/Shutterstock.com

A new study published in the journal Nutrients suggests that social and professional support may help adults with type 2 diabetes adhere to a time-restricted eating pattern, a dietary intervention that has shown promise for improving glycemic control and body weight management.

Circadian-based eating may support metabolic health

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition characterized by high blood glucose levels due to reduced insulin production or impaired insulin function. It has become a global public health concern given its rapidly increasing prevalence worldwide.

In the absence of effective management, type 2 diabetes can lead to several complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, neurological disease, eye problems, obesity, and psychological distress.

In addition to pharmacological interventions, lifestyle factors, including diet and physical activity, play a significant role in managing type 2 diabetes. Diet and exercise interventions have been shown to significantly improve glycemic control and reduce body weight, which, in turn, are associated with improved insulin sensitivity. Despite established benefits, long-term adherence to dietary interventions remains challenging and can limit desired outcomes.

Time-restricted eating is emerging as an alternative intervention that has shown promise for improving markers of metabolic health by synchronizing food intake with the circadian system, the body’s internal clock that regulates various physiological processes in response to the environmental day-night cycle. Given that long-term adherence to dietary interventions remains challenging, particularly among diabetic patients due to the complex demands of diabetes self-management, the current study aimed to identify key facilitators and barriers that influence diabetic patients’ adherence to a time-restricted eating pattern.

Adults with diabetes followed nine-hour eating window

The study included 22 adults with type 2 diabetes who completed a six-month time-restricted eating protocol with a nine-hour eating window between 10 A.M and 7 P.M. They followed this protocol for as many days as possible during the six-month intervention period.

Upon completion of the intervention period, all participants were invited to attend a semi-structured qualitative interview to explore key barriers and facilitators and to understand participants’ study experience. The qualitative component included only participants who completed the intervention, and therefore may not capture the experiences of individuals who discontinued the program or found the eating pattern difficult to maintain.

Simpler eating rules reduced dieting burden significantly

The analysis of interview transcripts revealed that support from family members and dieticians was identified as a major facilitator of participants’ adherence to the time-restricted eating protocol. Family members helped improve adherence by following the protocol by themselves or by adjusting shared mealtimes. Dieticians, on the other hand, helped improve adherence through practical strategies, assistance with managing social situations, and accountability via regular follow-up.

The simplicity of the eating protocol was identified as another key facilitator. The participants reported that restricting food intake to a defined time window is much less burdensome than restricting food groups, counting calories, planning meals, and monitoring dietary intake.

The perceived physical changes experienced by participants, such as weight loss, improved glycemic control, and better sleep quality, played a significant role in improving adherence to time-restricted eating. However, the study was designed to explore behavioral factors influencing adherence rather than to formally assess health outcomes.

Furthermore, participants reported that following a fixed time window for food intake helped improve their daily routine, thereby improving their adherence.

Regarding challenges, social commitment was identified as a major barrier to adherence, with participants reporting that social events outside the 7 P.M. eating window often create pressure to eat in social contexts and reduce social engagement. Routine misalignment was identified as another key barrier, with participants reporting that a late-evening work schedule or evening exercise often conflicts with the prescribed eating window.

Hunger outside the eating window was identified as the final barrier, with some participants reporting that persistent hunger led to non-adherence. However, some participants reported that hunger became easier to manage over time and did not always reduce adherence.

Personalized eating windows could support diabetes management

The study identifies time-restricted eating patterns as an acceptable and feasible intervention for adults with type 2 diabetes when implemented with an appropriate social and professional support system. However, as observed in the study, a fixed time window for food intake can be burdensome for diabetic patients due to changing workplace schedules or social engagements. This can potentially reduce adherence and limit metabolic benefits.

In this context, existing evidence suggests that self-selected windows do not hamper the proposed mechanisms of time-restricted eating, which demonstrate that restricting food intake to a consistent, consolidated period is vital for maintaining circadian alignment and achieving metabolic benefits rather than the exact timing of that window. It means that diabetes patients can choose a start and end time for food intake according to their convenience to improve adherence to the intervention, provided the eating window remains within the active phase of the day and avoids late-night eating, which has been associated with impaired glucose regulation.

Overall, these findings highlight the importance of self-selected eating windows and flexibility in overcoming key barriers and increasing adherence. Future studies should focus on personalized time-restricted eating interventions to maximize adherence and long-term efficacy in diverse populations. An important area for future research would be assessing the degree of flexibility that can be incorporated into the protocols without attenuating metabolic benefits.

The researchers also noted that the study involved a relatively small group of highly motivated, educated participants who volunteered for the study, which may limit the generalizability of the findings to broader populations with type 2 diabetes.

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