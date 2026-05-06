Popular GLP-1 drugs significantly reduce major cardiovascular events,

Widely used diabetes and obesity drugs show powerful heart-protective effects in high-risk patients, offering new momentum for their role in reducing cardiovascular deaths.

Study: The long-term cardiovascular safety and efficacy of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists in high-risk cardiovascular populations: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Image Credit: Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in the Cardiovascular Diabetology–Endocrinology Reports, researchers evaluated the long-term cardiovascular safety and efficacy of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) in high-risk populations.

Rising cardiovascular burden and the expanding role of GLP-1 therapies

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) claim over 17.9 million deaths each year, making them the leading cause of death throughout the world. Despite the development and approval of novel therapeutics, the presence of diabetes and obesity is a major contributor to cardiovascular risk, particularly in high-risk populations, compared to other major risk factors.

GLP-1RAs were originally developed for glycemic control in type 2 diabetes, with subsequent large-scale trials confirming cardiovascular benefits in high-risk populations. Nevertheless, the role of GLP-1RAs in broader populations without established high cardiovascular risk remains unclear, emphasizing the need for large-scale clinical trials beyond high-risk cardiovascular groups.

Study design and selection criteria

The current study was performed according to the 2020 Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines and registered with the Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROSPERO). All reviewed studies were obtained after searching PubMed, Embase, and the Cochrane Library for articles published between January 2015 and May 2025 that met the search criteria.

Eligible studies included randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with at least 3,000 participants and a minimum follow-up duration of 12 months. All study participants were 18 years or older with established CVD or significant cardiovascular risk factors like type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, or dyslipidemia. GLP-1RAs such as liraglutide, semaglutide, dulaglutide, and others compared to placebo were assessed.

Data extraction was conducted independently by two reviewers using standardized templates. Study outcomes included major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), non-fatal myocardial infarction, cardiovascular mortality, all-cause mortality, non-fatal stroke, as well as hospitalization for heart failure and adverse events.

Statistical analysis used pooled hazard ratios (HRs) and 95 % confidence intervals (CIs) for a random-effects model. Risk of bias was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias 2 (RoB2) tool, and evidence certainty was rated using Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE).

Lower MACE, mortality, and hospitalization risk

A total of 11 cardiovascular outcome trials involving 91,490 participants were included in the review, with an average follow-up period of 2.7 years. The pooled analysis confirmed that GLP-1RAs significantly reduce MACE as compared with placebo, demonstrating that GLP-1RA users were 14 % less likely to experience a heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death. Cardiovascular mortality was reduced by 13 %, with all-cause mortality similarly declining.

The risk of both non-fatal myocardial infarction and non-fatal stroke was significantly reduced following GLP-1RA treatment. Hospitalization for heart failure was also modestly lower. However, this outcome was reported in a subset of trials and showed less consistent statistical significance in sensitivity analyses, suggesting potential benefits in cardiac function and disease progression.

These findings remain consistent across multiple sensitivity and subgroup analyses. For example, excluding studies involving pre-diabetic populations did not alter the overall results, indicating that the cardiovascular benefits of GLP-1RA therapy are robust among high-risk populations and not solely driven by individual trial subgroups. A post hoc subgroup analysis also suggested a more pronounced effect with semaglutide, although this finding should be interpreted with caution as hypothesis-generating rather than evidence of superiority.

GLP-1RAs demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no meaningful increase in severe hypoglycemia or acute pancreatitis observed across trials. Nevertheless, mild symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea can develop and are consistently more common with treatment.

Some limitations should be considered. The analysis was based on aggregated trial-level data rather than individual patient data, and variations in study populations, trial design, and baseline cardiovascular risk may have influenced the observed outcomes.

Conclusions

GLP-1RAs significantly reduce major cardiovascular events, mortality, and other clinically significant complications in high-risk populations while maintaining a strong safety profile. Gastrointestinal side effects remain a concern; however, the benefits of GLP-1RAs appear to outweigh these risks based on current evidence.

However, additional large-scale randomized trials are needed; integrating GLP-1RAs into standard clinical practice for high-risk individuals has the potential to transform the management of patients with metabolic dysfunction and CVDs, though further evidence is needed to define their role beyond these populations.

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