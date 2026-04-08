Long-term care insurance reduces financial burden for elderly households

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyApr 8 2026

A study in Health Economics provides strong evidence that public long‐term care insurance can vastly reduce the crushing financial burden of end‐of‐life health care. 

When investigators analyzed data on China's ongoing public long-term care insurance (LTCI) pilot program, which provides financial assistance and nursing services for disabled older adults needing long-term care, they found that the program cuts catastrophic health spending for elderly households by up to 52%-all without compromising health at the end-of-life. Instead, LTCI shifts care away from costly, aggressive medical interventions toward more effective long‐term support, reducing severe illness episodes and hospital stays, and dependency. 

These findings carry major implications for global aging societies, offering a powerful model for value‐based end‐of‐life care and the design of universal long‐term care system."

Bai Chen, PhD, corresponding author, Remin University of China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Zhu, Z., & Bai, C. (2026). Long‐Term Care Insurance and Catastrophic Health Spending at the End of Life Among Older Adults: Evidence From China. Health Economics. DOI: 10.1002/hec.70099. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hec.70099

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Substance use among healthcare workers linked to poorer patient care
Can aging bring improvement instead of decline? Long-term study says yes
Newer nurses face the highest risk of developing moral injury symptoms
Training game helps nurses spot fungal infections in breastfeeding
NIH grant funds evaluation of expanded Medicare Advantage benefits
Culturally tailored food programs significantly lower blood pressure in minority adults
Navigated TMS significantly boosts combat PTSD recovery rates
Rapid antiviral treatment reduces nursing home hospitalizations during flu outbreaks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Kazakhstan study identifies factors driving job satisfaction and retention intentions among nurses