Poor lipid metabolism may reduce cognitive performance in teens

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University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)May 27 2026

A new Finnish study shows that blood markers of dysfunctional lipid metabolism are associated with poorer cognitive function in 15-17-year-olds. The findings are significant because brain development during adolescence is rapid, and protecting it from an early age is critical for lifelong brain health. Preventing lipid metabolism dysfunction from childhood may support not only cardiovascular health, but also healthy brain development.

The study, a collaboration between the Institute of Biomedicine at the University of Eastern Finland and the Preventive Health Research Unit at South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences (Xamk), examined associations between blood-based metabolic biomarkers and cognitive function in 251 adolescents aged 15-17.

The researchers found that higher blood concentrations of markers indicating lipid dysfunction, including total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, VLDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and saturated fatty acids, were associated with slower processing speed, meaning reduced capacity for rapid information processing during a cognitive task.

The study also found that higher serum concentrations of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as polyunsaturated fatty acids, were associated with poorer performance on tasks requiring fast processing speed. However, a more favorable ratio of omega-3 to total fatty acids, a marker of better cardiovascular health, was associated with better working memory.

Heart health and brain health are linked from adolescence

The results support a relationship between cardiovascular health and brain health that begins well before adulthood. Lipid metabolism dysfunction may impair brain development even before overt cardiovascular disease emerges.

Unfavorable blood lipid profiles can compromise cognitive function as early as adolescence. These results reinforce the evidence base for integrating cardiovascular disease prevention into broader child and adolescent health policy — what protects the heart also protects the developing brain."

Eero Haapala, PhD, Senior Researcher at South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences and Research Director at the Institute of Biomedicine, University of Eastern Finland

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The findings are based on the research project "Cardiovascular Roots of Youth Brain Health," led by Dr. Haapala and funded by the Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation. The study drew on longitudinal data from the Physical Activity and Nutrition in Children (PANIC) study, led by Professor Timo Lakka at the Institute of Biomedicine, University of Eastern Finland.

The PANIC Study is part of the Metabolic Diseases Research Community at the University of Eastern Finland. The research community is dedicated to investigating major cardiometabolic diseases. By leveraging genetics, genomics, translational research, and lifestyle interventions, the community aims to provide robust evidence on disease mechanisms and advance early diagnosis, prevention, and personalized treatment. The research community consists of 20 research groups, spanning basic research to patient care.

The results were published in Pediatric Research, an international peer-reviewed journal in pediatric medicine.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Rautauoma, A., et al. (2026). Association of serum biomarkers for lipid and amino acid metabolism with cognition in adolescents. Pediatric Research. DOI: 10.1038/s41390-026-05040-1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41390-026-05040-1

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

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