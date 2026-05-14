Study traces adult heart disease risk back to the womb

A child's future heart health may be partially shaped before they are born, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study that found pregnancy complications are linked to poorer cardiovascular health in offspring more than 20 years later.

The study found that young adults whose mothers had high blood pressure during pregnancy - either pregnancy-associated hypertension, pre-eclampsia or eclampsia - had more signs of early arterial injury, higher blood pressure, higher body mass index and higher blood sugar than peers.

The authors said the study adds to growing evidence that cardiovascular risk may be transmitted across generations through a combination of biological, environmental and behavioral factors.

That means we must make sure people maintain good health from childhood into young adulthood, so that if or when someone becomes a parent, they pass on the best opportunity for good health to their children." Dr. Nilay Shah, Study Senior Author and Assistant Professor, Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University

How the study was conducted

Shah and colleagues evaluated nearly 1,350 mother-child pairs from the Future of Families and Child Well-Being Study, which enrolled mothers and children at birth between 1998 and 2000 across 20 U.S. cities. The children were then followed into adulthood.

Using delivery hospitalization records, the Northwestern scientists first identified whether mothers experienced pregnancy complications, including high blood pressure during pregnancy, gestational diabetes (high blood sugar during pregnancy), or preterm birth (before 37 weeks of pregnancy).

The three pregnancy complications are on the rise, and affect almost one in four pregnancies in the U.S.

The research team then analyzed the cardiovascular health of offspring at age 22, using blood pressure measurements, blood testing, body mass index assessments, and carotid artery ultrasounds to look for signs of artery injury.

Finally, the scientists compared participants with and without exposure to each pregnancy complication and adjusted for factors like income, education, difference in birth weight and smoking during pregnancy.

Key findings

At around age 22, participants whose mothers had high blood pressure during pregnancy had:

Higher body mass index (+2.8 BMI points)

Higher diastolic blood pressure (+2.3 mm Hg)

Higher blood sugar levels (+0.2% HbA1c)

Thicker artery walls (~0.02 mm)

While the difference in artery wall thickness may seem small, the study authors said it corresponds to roughly three to five years of additional vascular aging. That means arteries looked older and less healthy than expected, which raises the risk of future heart disease.

Other pregnancy complications also showed some long-term effect:

Exposure to gestational diabetes was linked to worse blood pressure and some evidence of artery thickening

Being born preterm was associated with higher blood sugar levels

'Most heart disease is preventable'

With pregnancy complications on the rise in the U.S., Shah said the study provides compelling evidence that improving health before and during pregnancy could help reduce heart disease risk in the next generation.

"There is evidence that both parents' health at the time of conception and during pregnancy influences a child's health," he said. "So, promoting health from an early age, like exercising regularly, eating healthfully, never smoking and getting enough sleep, is not just meant for an individual, but doing so may help future generations be healthier, too."

Shah also emphasizes that risk is not destiny.

"The good news is that most heart disease is preventable," he said. "If you experienced high blood pressure or high blood sugar during pregnancy, or your child was born early, it does not absolutely mean that your child will have worse health as adults. But I would encourage you to pay attention now to your child's health behaviors.

"What children learn in childhood sets the stage for their health across their lives. If you are wondering whether your children's behaviors are healthy, or are considering making a change, please speak with your child's pediatrician for advice and guidance."