Sapio Sciences brings Claude Cowork to the lab

Sapio Sciences, the AI lab informatics company, today announced that Claude Cowork, Anthropic's agentic AI assistant, is now integrated with the Sapio Platform via Sapio Elain, the AI co-scientist. This integration gives scientists and project leaders a single conversational interface to search, retrieve and analyze data held across their R&D organization and to take actions directly within the Sapio ELN and LIMS.

Working autonomously on behalf of the user, Claude Cowork searches across data sources, collates findings and returns verified, structured outputs, reports and dashboards. Connected to the Sapio Platform, Claude Cowork can also take actions on the user's behalf to operate on ELN experiments or LIMS processes and data, and where it does, all actions are executed with full traceability with attribution to the requesting user.

Sapio Elain is the AI co-scientist inside the Sapio Platform, making every interaction smarter for the scientist at the bench. Claude acts as an extension of Elain's capabilities, opening up new reporting and analytical possibilities and enabling action on data across the entire organization. Together they give our customers AI that works at every level of the organization, all from a single prompt." Kevin Cramer, CEO and Founder, Sapio Sciences

Addressing the needs of scientists and project leaders

For scientists, this removes a significant bottleneck in the research process. Questions that span multiple processes or experiments have typically required multiple searches, manual data exports and time spent waiting for computational support for analysis. Claude Cowork answers those questions in a single prompt, retrieving, collating and analyzing across the full Sapio data environment.

For project leaders and team managers, it provides something equally valuable: visibility across an entire program without logging into the platform. From real-time project status to which experiments are complete or where the bottlenecks are, Claude Cowork assembles that picture on demand from a single question.

R&D intelligence, accessible from a single prompt

Connected to the Sapio Platform via Sapio Elain, Claude Cowork returns verified, structured outputs, including dashboards, HTML reports and research summaries. Example use cases include:

Cross-experiment analysis: Find all experiments related to a specific molecule, compare synthesis conditions across runs, identify which approaches produced the best yields, and surface the optimal parameters for the next experiment.

Find all experiments related to a specific molecule, compare synthesis conditions across runs, identify which approaches produced the best yields, and surface the optimal parameters for the next experiment. Project data analysis: Pull all activity data for a specific target or project, run SAR trend analysis across compound series, and return a structured summary of the most promising candidates to progress.

Pull all activity data for a specific target or project, run SAR trend analysis across compound series, and return a structured summary of the most promising candidates to progress. Program and project tracking: Get a real-time view of where a program stands, which experiments are complete, which are stalled and which team members have outstanding tasks, from a single prompt.

Get a real-time view of where a program stands, which experiments are complete, which are stalled and which team members have outstanding tasks, from a single prompt. Compliance and lab operations: Report on unsigned experiments past due, generate reagent inventory reports with reorder and expiry alerts, and produce KPI dashboards across active projects.

Report on unsigned experiments past due, generate reagent inventory reports with reorder and expiry alerts, and produce KPI dashboards across active projects. Compound registration and platform actions: Register compounds directly into the Sapio Platform from an SDF file provided by a CRO in email, all with full traceability.

Rob Brown, VP and Head of the Scientific Office, Sapio Sciences, commented, "Scientists and project leaders spend too much time hunting for information that already exists across their organizations. Whether that data lives across experiments, across teams or buried in email, Claude Cowork gives them a single conversation to find it, analyze it and act on it. That is a meaningful shift in how R&D teams operate day to day."

Customers can also connect Sapio Elain to any supported AI assistant, including Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, giving organizations the flexibility to work with their preferred tools.

Learn more

A library of demonstrations of Claude Cowork producing study dashboards and compliance reports, monitoring reagent inventory, tracking processes and measuring process KPIs is available at https://www.sapiosciences.com/elain-and-claude.

To request a demo or speak with the Sapio Sciences team, visit sapiosciences.com/request-demo.