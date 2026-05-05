Study links educator confidence to improved outcomes for vulnerable youth

To better understand how young children experiencing trauma are supported in early learning settings, Adelaide University researchers examined the role of teacher self-efficacy – the confidence teachers have in their knowledge and abilities – in creating safe, responsive learning environments.

Published in The Australian Educational Researcher this week, the study found that teacher self-efficacy is a critical factor in improving outcomes for vulnerable children and highlights the key role early years teachers play in supporting children's wellbeing and helping to break cycles of disadvantage.

The findings come against a backdrop of growing need. In Australia, more than 42,000 cases of child abuse or neglect were substantiated in 2023–24, with the highest rates among the youngest children. Many more children are also exposed to complex trauma through experiences such as family violence, displacement, poverty and instability.

Children experiencing complex trauma can face significant, lifelong challenges. Trauma can disrupt brain development, affect emotional regulation and increase the risk of anxiety, depression and behavioural difficulties. It is also linked to poor sleep, challenges with learning and concentration, and difficulties forming relationships. Without early support, these effects can persist, influencing school engagement, academic achievement and long-term health and wellbeing.

Adelaide University researcher Dr Susie Raymond said teachers who were more confident in their knowledge and abilities were more likely to persist when challenges arose, tailoring their approach to each child and drawing on a wide range of strategies to support behaviour, engagement and wellbeing.

"Because trauma is widespread across early childhood, many early years teachers will encounter children who have been affected by it," Dr Raymond said.

"Early childhood education settings should be safe, nurturing and stimulating environments. But for children who have experienced trauma, they can often seem overwhelming and unpredictable, which can lead to a range of complex and challenging behaviours.

"Early years teachers play an important role in safeguarding young children in their care. But how a teacher responds in that moment – whether that's calming distress or supporting emotional regulation and learning – can have a lasting impact on a child.

"When a nurturing, protective adult is present, they can help lessen or sometimes even prevent the negative impacts of trauma.

"That's where teacher self-efficacy becomes critical. It's not just about whether a teacher knows what to do, but whether they feel equipped and have the confidence to respond."

The study followed three early years teachers working in a disadvantaged South Australian community, where trauma was described as a constant presence in the classroom. Rather than relying on rigid teaching approaches, educators drew on a flexible, relationship-based practice, adapting environments, responding to emotional cues, and working closely with families.

Co-researcher, Adelaide University's Associate Professor Lesley-Anne Ey said while the findings highlight the value of teacher self-efficacy, they also underscore the importance of the environments in which teachers work.

"Teachers are doing incredibly complex work in early childhood education settings. Supporting their confidence and capability is one of the most powerful ways we can improve outcomes for children," Assoc Prof Ey said.

"Given the significant amount of time early years teachers spend with children, their practice can play a critical role in mitigating the impacts of complex trauma. Mandatory professional learning that supports trauma-informed practices must be embedded in pre-service teaching education and ongoing training." Lesley-Anne Ey, Associate Professor, Adelaide University

"But we also need to recognise the structural factors that influence this work, particularly staffing pressures, which affect group sizes, ratios and the capacity to provide the level of support these children need.

"With South Australia set to expand access to preschool for three-year-olds, greater investment in teacher capability is more important than ever.

"Only when teachers feel equipped, confident and supported to respond to trauma can they make a meaningful and sustainable difference for children – and help break cycles of disadvantage."