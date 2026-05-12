BGI Genomics joins HGP2 Rare Disease Alliance to close rare disease care gap in Asia-Pacific

The HGP2 Rare Disease Alliance of the Asia-Pacific Region (HGP2 RaDiAnce–APAC) was officially launched in Kuala Lumpur on May 10.

YBhg. Datuk Dr. Nor Fariza Binti Ngah, Deputy Director-General of Health (Research and Technical Support) at the Ministry of Health of Malaysia, and Hou Yong, General Manager of BGI Genomics, joined leading experts to discuss urgent priorities in rare disease diagnosis, genomics, and public health response.

The HGP2 Rare Disease Alliance of the Asia-Pacific Region (HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC) was officially launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 10, 2026. During the event, alliance members jointly signed the Joint Declaration of the HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC Initiative, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing regional collaboration in rare disease care across Asia-Pacific. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

The Alliance unites members from 10 countries to address the diagnostic gap under the framework of the Human Genome Project II (HGP2). A unified joint declaration was established for rare disease prevention and genomic medicine in Asia-Pacific. The declaration covers five key areas: ethics, accessibility, collaboration, acceleration, and public response.

Deputy Director-General YBhg. Datuk Dr. Nor Fariza Binti Ngah delivers an opening speech. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

YBhg. Datuk Dr. Nor Fariza Binti Ngah said, “Precision health is not a future ambition, but a present responsibility. In Malaysia, we are committed to moving from reactive care to predictive, preventive, and more personalized healthcare by integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and strong policy frameworks into our health system.”

Dr. Hou Yong speaks at the ceremony. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Dr. Hou Yong, General Manager of BGI Genomics said, “HGP2 Radiance-APAC will advance the standardization, intelligent transformation, and equitable accessibility of rare disease diagnosis and treatment across the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring that no life is limited by disease and no distance stands in the way of compassion.

Professor at Universiti Tunku AbdulRahman; Visiting Consultant ClinicalGeneticist at University MalayaMedical Centre (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Thong Meow Keong, professor at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and visiting consultant clinical geneticist at University Malaya Medical Centre, said that the Asia-Pacific region is currently advancing the HGP2, focusing on the development of rare disease diagnosis, genetic technology, and precision public health. He expected that genetic technology and artificial intelligence will drive the transformation of healthcare systems in the field of rare diseases.

Dr. Thanyachai Sura speaks at the ceremony. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Dr. Thanyachai Sura, Professor of Medicine in the Medical Genetics and Genomics Unit at Ramathibodi Hospital of Mahidol University, stated, “Thailand is entering the genomic era, and these technologies can improve outcomes and shorten the time to diagnosis, especially for rare diseases. As a lower- to middle-income country, we must adopt them step by step, with careful attention to cost-effectiveness, clinical need, and patient access. Through collaboration and shared learning, we can build a practical and sustainable genomic approach for Thailand and for countries with similar healthcare contexts.”

Dr. Zilfalil Bin Alwi speaks at the ceremony. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Dr. Zilfalil Bin Alwi, Professor of Medical Genetics and Senior Consultant Pediatrician and Clinical Geneticist at Universiti Sains Malaysia, said, “We should not neglect rare diseases simply because they are ‘rare’ or require more resources to manage. The establishment of HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC is both timely and important. It provides a valuable platform for low- and middle-income countries in the region to connect, collaborate, and address rare disease issues together.”

Dr. Ludi Dhyani Rahmartani speaks at the ceremony. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Dr. Ludi Dhyani Rahmartani, Pediatric Specialist at Universitas Indonesia and RSUPN Dr. Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital, said, “Genomics and AI are the future. If we can collaborate with each country, as well as with organizations that provide genomic diagnostics across Southeast Asia, we can raise our standards, grow together as a team, and help many people.”

Dr. Muhammad Jawad Hassan speaks at the ceremony. (Image Credit: HGP2 RaDiAnce-APAC)

Dr. Muhammad Jawad Hassan, Medical Geneticist at Shifa International Hospital and Professor of Biosciences at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, said, “In the post-genomic era, clinicians and medical geneticists must go beyond diagnosis to integrate genomics, data, and multidisciplinary care. For countries like Pakistan, building local genomic resources and strengthening clinical capacity are essential to achieving earlier diagnoses, better treatment decisions, and improved prevention of genetic disease.”

As a key participant in the alliance, BGI Genomics showcased an integrated technical solution spanning precision detection, intelligent analysis, and localized talent training to deliver localized support for rare disease diagnosis across the Asia-Pacific region.

BGI Genomics leverages high-throughput sequencing (HTS) combined with long-read complementarity for high-precision, full-coverage rare disease diagnosis. The company is currently establishing a national-level rare disease diagnosis center with the Thai Ministry of Public Health, improving access across Southeast Asia through equipment deployment and technology transfer.

Its AI-powered platform, iGeneT pro, enables automates variant interpretation, quality control, ACMG classification, and reporting. It reduces tasks from years to minutes while minimizing human error.

The Interpretation of Genetic Diseases Training Workshop represents a major step forward in international genomics education. Through this initiative, BGI Genomics helps build regional expertise in genetic analysis and clinical interpretation, fostering more localized solutions for rare disease diagnosis.

The alliance will accelerate the clinical translation of genomic technologies, making timely, accurate, and affordable care for rare disease patients. BGI Genomics remains committed to leveraging its technological leadership to strengthen regional public health and deliver life-changing diagnostic accuracy to rare disease patients across the Asia-Pacific.