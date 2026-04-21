Cancer-linked mutations in the brain cells may drive Alzheimer’s disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston Children's HospitalApr 21 2026

As the body ages, cells naturally accumulate dozens of genetic mutations each year. New research from Boston Children's Hospital, published in Cell, finds that the brain's resident immune cells, microglia, amass mutations in specific cancer-driving genes yet they don't manifest as cancer. Instead, these mutations may help drive Alzheimer's disease. 

The research team, led by Christopher Walsh, MD, PhD, Chief of the Division of Genetics and Genomics at Boston Children's and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and collaborators Alice Eunjung Lee, PhD, and August Yue Huang, PhD, also in the Division of Genetics and Genomics, all Professors at Harvard Medical School and Associate Members of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, say their study findings may provide insights into new Alzheimer's disease diagnostics and treatments.

"We find that to some extent, Alzheimer's disease is a little like cancer - driven by the same mutations that drive blood cancers like lymphoma and leukemia," said Walsh. "This is helpful because we have a lot of drugs to fight cancer and some of them might be useful therapeutically for Alzheimer's disease."

For the new study, the research team sequenced 149 cancer-driving genes from tissue samples in 190 brains donated from people with Alzheimer's disease compared to 121 healthy brains. The Alzheimer's samples had more single DNA letter changes than the healthy tissue with the most changes found repeatedly in the same five cancer driver genes, meaning the microglia were amassing mutations in specific genes.

Microglia function as the brain's resident immune cells, acting as garbage collectors, eating debris and infected or dying cells. Unlike the rest of the immune system cells that circulate in the blood throughout the body, microglia don't cross the blood brain barrier - or so experts thought.

The cancer gene mutations the researchers discovered in the microglia are commonly found in blood cancers. Because of this, the team tested blood samples from people with Alzheimer's disease for these same mutations. The team didn't expect the blood to have these mutations. However, Walsh's team found the blood cells of the same Alzheimer's patients carried the same cancer mutations too.

"It was actually a really unexpected finding that suggests a totally new mechanism for Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis," said Huang. "The findings mean that the blood's immune cells with cancer mutations are likely getting into the brain and contributing to disease."

Related Stories

The researchers theorize that the blood-brain barrier weakens, either by age or injury, allowing the blood's immune cells to cross into the brain. These new arrivals then convert into microglia-like cells. Separately, clumps of proteins accumulate in the brain, triggering microglia to proliferate and respond. The cells most likely to dominate are those with a selective advantage, such as the microglia-like cells with the cancer mutations. However, these mutant microglia also make the environment more inflammatory and hostile than that of the healthy microglia, causing innocent bystander neurons to die off, which leads to Alzheimer's disease.

"Because it's hard to access brain tissue in a living patient, genetic screens using blood samples could be developed to test whether a person carries these mutations, and has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease," said Lee.

Huang and Lee performed a follow-up study, now posted as a preprint on bioRxiv. Here, they demonstrated that cancer driver mutations observed in patient blood samples increased risk of Alzheimer's disease independently of a well-established genetic risk factor, APOE4.

This work was done in collaboration with Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the National Institute on Aging, the NIH Common Fund through the Somatic Mosaicism Across Human Tissues (SMaHT) consortium, and Suh Kyungbae Foundation (SUHF).

Source:

Boston Children's Hospital

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2026.03.040

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High-resolution study maps molecular differences across six human cortical regions
Why AI is becoming a powerful tool in cancer drug discovery
AP-1 proteins help cancer cells rewire genes to survive treatment
Healthy diets linked to higher lung cancer risk in younger non-smokers
Generative AI may help scientists connect the many layers of cancer
Epigenetic changes allow cancer cells to shift identity and survive drugs
Coffee impacts the gut-brain axis to improve mood and stress
New biomarker predicts prognosis and treatment response in colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Northwestern engineers create artificial neurons that communicate with living cells