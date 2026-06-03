The best foods for brain health may change as you age

From eggs and fish to berries, nuts, and leafy greens, researchers examined how everyday foods may influence brain development, memory, and cognitive aging, and found promising links alongside important gaps in the evidence.

Study: Brain Foods: A Narrative Review of Food Items and Their Impact on Cognition over the Life Course. Image credit: Vera Prokhorova/Shutterstock.com

Scientists have recently conducted a structured narrative review of existing evidence to examine how selected animal- and plant-sourced foods may influence neurodevelopment and cognitive performance from early development through older adulthood. This review is available in Nutrients.

How diet shapes brain health

Cognitive function shapes how we learn, solve problems, and adapt to new situations. As life expectancy increases, the risk of neurocognitive disorders is rising, making it increasingly important to understand how lifestyle choices, particularly nutrition, support brain health.

What we eat influences the brain’s structure and performance from the earliest stages of life through old age. Essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants are vital for brain cell growth, communication, and resilience. Diets abundant in berries, nuts, whole grains, leafy greens, and fatty fish have been linked to cognitive benefits across the lifespan.

Most research highlights overall dietary patterns rather than individual foods as central to cognitive health. Scientific evidence remains inconsistent, with study results often varying due to differences in populations, methodologies, and measures of brain outcomes. There is still no consensus on the best nutrient combinations or sources, nor on age-specific dietary recommendations for optimal cognitive performance.

Socioeconomic and cultural disparities further complicate access to brain-supportive foods, and these structural factors can shape cognitive health outcomes at the population level. As a result, while nutrient-dense dietary patterns are generally associated with better brain health, the most effective dietary strategies for protecting the brain remain uncertain, highlighting the need for more targeted research.

Examining how major food groups influence cognitive outcomes across the lifespan

The authors searched multiple databases, including PubMed, Scopus, and Web of Science, between June and August 2025. The initial search yielded 183 articles. Studies that examined whole-food consumption in association with at least one cognitive or neurodevelopmental outcome across ages were included.

A more targeted second search used broad food category terms to identify commonly studied foods. The search strategy was intentionally focused on selected foods commonly identified in nutrition and public health research rather than all possible diet-cognition relationships.

The current narrative review only considered English-language articles; duplicates were removed. Any research focusing on dietary patterns or nutrient supplementation was excluded. A total of 54 articles met the eligibility criteria, comprising randomized trials, cohort studies, cross-sectional research, and review studies.

Due to heterogeneity in study designs and measures, findings were synthesized narratively, integrating mechanistic, observational, and intervention evidence to highlight key themes and gaps.

Brain food: Nutritional modulators of cognitive function

Dietary components provide nutrients that regulate neuronal structure, synaptic signaling, and cognitive performance by modulating pathways including synaptic plasticity, oxidative balance, mitochondrial function, and neuroinflammation.

The review grouped commonly studied brain-supportive foods into animal- or plant-sourced categories, each offering distinct biochemical substrates essential for brain function. Their cognitive effects vary by life stage, reflecting neurodevelopmental and metabolic differences, as well as susceptibility to oxidative or inflammatory stress. Below are the findings summarized by food group and age cohort.

Animal-sourced foods

Eggs

Rich in protein, B vitamins, choline, phospholipids, omega-3s, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which support neurotransmitter synthesis, membrane fluidity, and synaptic plasticity. Early intake has been associated with improved neurodevelopmental biomarkers and reduced odds of developmental delays in some studies, whereas moderate consumption among older adults is linked to better cognitive outcomes. Evidence for other ages is limited.

Dairy

Supplies protein, key minerals, B vitamins, vitamin D, and bioactive peptides that support mitochondrial and neural function. Some studies suggest maternal and early-life dairy intake may support neurodevelopment, although findings are mixed. High levels of saturated fat in some dairy products may offset cognitive benefits.

Meats

Provide bioavailable iron, B vitamins, amino acids, and lipids essential for neurotransmitter synthesis, myelin formation, and neuronal resilience. Protein adequacy, rather than meat type, appears most important for cognitive benefits in children; evidence in older adults is mixed.

Seafood

Delivers long-chain omega-3s (notably DHA), protein, and micronutrients supporting neural development and inflammation regulation. Inconsistent cognitive benefits in early life, but moderate adult consumption is associated with lower dementia risk. Fat quality is a key determinant.

Plant-based foods

Berries

High in flavonoids and polyphenols, berries reduce oxidative stress and enhance synaptic function. Benefits are most evident in youth and older adults, with regular intake linked to improved memory and slower cognitive decline.

Whole grains

Provide complex carbohydrates, B vitamins, and fiber that support metabolic stability, gut-brain signaling, and steady glucose supply. Higher intake is linked to better mood, with some evidence suggesting benefits for executive function and memory, although evidence for slowing cognitive decline remains inconclusive.

Leafy greens

Supply folate, carotenoids, vitamin K, and antioxidants that maintain neuronal health and reduce oxidative and inflammatory stress. Regular consumption is associated with fewer depressive symptoms in adolescents and slower cognitive decline in older adults.

Nuts and seeds

Offer unsaturated fats, vitamin E, and polyphenols that stabilize neuronal membranes and protect against oxidative damage. Intake during pregnancy supports offspring cognitive development; higher lifelong consumption is linked to improved memory and reduced risk of cognitive impairment.

Conclusions

While research to date highlights the potential cognitive benefits of brain foods, substantial gaps limit the global applicability of current findings. The dominance of studies from high-income countries means that dietary patterns and access to nutrients in low- and middle-income settings are underexplored.

To develop equitable and effective nutrition policies, future research should prioritize diverse populations, adopt standardized and longitudinal study designs, and consider the socioeconomic, cultural, and environmental contexts that shape food intake. Only through such comprehensive efforts can the role of brain foods in supporting cognitive health across the lifespan be fully understood and translated into actionable guidance worldwide.

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