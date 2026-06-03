Disabled individuals face significant barriers to oral health care

People with disabilities continue to face major barriers when seeking oral health care, according to new research that explored the perspectives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in different countries. The study highlights the need for enhanced training for health care professionals, more accessible services, and stronger support systems to improve equity in dental care for people with disabilities.

People with disabilities often experience difficulties accessing oral health services. These challenges include inaccessible facilities, a lack of trained health care professionals, stigma, and limited support for caregivers. Consequently, many of them experience poorer oral health and reduced quality of life.



The doctoral dissertation of Doctoral Researcher Ramaa Balkaran from the University of Turku in Finland examined the experiences of people with disabilities, caregivers, and health care professionals through five studies using interviews and surveys. The research aimed to better understand the barriers and identify ways to improve services and support for dental care for people with disabilities.

Practical training could support professionals' confidence

The results showed that training of health care professionals in managing people with disabilities is often limited, particularly in oral health care, despite its strong link to overall health and well-being. Access to dental services was reported to depend on the availability of appropriate services, as well as the knowledge and confidence of health care professionals in providing effective care for people with disabilities.



People with disabilities themselves reported higher moderate levels of dental fear and anxiety, which can make seeking treatment more difficult, along with poorer oral health-related quality of life.



Caregivers also described challenges such as discrimination, lack of information, and difficulty finding dental services that meet the needs of those they support.



The studies further showed that both health care professionals and caregivers recognise these barriers and believe that practical training and greater exposure to people with disabilities during education can strengthen health care professionals' confidence and improve attitudes toward care.



In addition, the research highlighted the importance of involving people with disabilities and caregivers in the development of health care services and educational programmes. Participants emphasized that good care requires not only clinical knowledge but also soft skills such as understanding, communication, and empathy.

Good oral health care for people with disabilities should not focus only on one stage of life. Health professionals need to understand how experiences from childhood to older age shape long-term oral health and quality of life. Preventive care and support for both people with disabilities and their caregivers are especially important." Ramaa Balkaran, Doctoral Researcher, University of Turku

Exposure increases awareness and improves willingness to care

The research highlights the need for health care systems to strengthen professional training, improve accessibility in dental services, and provide better support for caregivers and people with disabilities. The findings may help guide future health care policies, educational programmes, and research aimed at reducing health inequities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.



By increasing awareness and preparing health care professionals to better meet the needs of these patients, the research contributes to broader efforts to create improved health care systems.



"The findings also showed that dental students who were exposed to special care dentistry training expressed a positive willingness to care for people with disabilities. This is particularly important, as dental students' attitudes can influence how future dental professionals approach and provide care for people with disabilities."