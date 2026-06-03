What pregnancy reveals about a woman’s future heart health

A new review argues that pregnancy offers a powerful early warning system for lifelong cardiovascular risk, but current care pathways still miss many women after complicated pregnancies.

Review: Pregnancy- the ultimate cardiovascular stress test. Image Credit: lotos_land / Shutterstock

Review: Pregnancy- the ultimate cardiovascular stress test. Image Credit: lotos_land / Shutterstock

In a recent comprehensive review published in the journal npj Cardiovascular Health, researchers synthesize decades of research on pregnancy and cardiovascular health to illustrate how pregnancy serves as the ultimate cardiovascular stress test.

The review’s findings demonstrate that pregnancy-related complications like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes are not just temporary hurdles on the path to parenthood, but important early indicators of a woman’s future heart problems.

The review further identified significant evidence gaps in previous literature, highlighting the underrepresentation of women of reproductive age and pregnant or lactating women. The authors ultimately call for better postpartum screening and the crucial inclusion of younger women in future clinical trials.

Background

Despite cardiovascular disease (CVD) being documented as the leading cause of female mortality globally, the field continues to be viewed through a primarily male-centric lens. Recent reports indicate that women are startlingly underrepresented in medical research and clinical care, an observation attributed to historical concerns surrounding associations between cardiovascular clinical trials and teratogenicity, the scientific word for “risk of causing birth defects”.

As a result, modern medicine relies heavily on data gathered from postmenopausal women and older men, leaving a significant knowledge gap regarding women of childbearing age. This disparity was highlighted in a recent analysis, which found that women accounted for only 41% of participants in cardiovascular trials, with an even smaller proportion (30.6%) of trials involving patients aged 19 to 55.

Recent research increasingly supports the view that pregnancy induces substantial hemodynamic and hormonal shifts in pregnant women, effectively acting as a nine-month stress test that may potentially unmask subclinical, hidden cardiovascular risks.

About the review

The present comprehensive review sought to overcome the limitations of the conventional pregnancy-cardiovascular literature by synthesizing existing evidence, clinical literature, maternal health records, and scientifically grounded international guidelines to map the poorly understood interplay between pregnancy and heart health, and to further reveal significant differences in the recommendations of international health agencies.

The review discussed several physiological endpoints reported in previous research, including changes in peripheral vascular resistance (PVR), cardiac output, and left ventricular wall thickness during both gestation and labor periods.

The review also described established risk stratification tools, e.g., the modified World Health Organization (WHO) classification, used to assess cardiovascular risk in pregnancy, and summarized evidence on specific cardiovascular events such as acute myocardial infarction (AMI), arrhythmias, and peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM).

Subsequently, the review summarized published evidence on the long-term cardiometabolic trajectories of women who experienced adverse pregnancy outcomes, particularly preeclampsia (PE; high blood pressure and organ dysfunction during pregnancy), gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), and preterm birth.

Finally, postpartum follow-up recommendations from major international bodies, such as the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), were compared to highlight prevalent inconsistencies in global patient care across both prenatal care and cardiovascular support.

Review findings

The review confirmed that pregnancy requires major physiological adaptation, with the evidence suggesting that a pregnant woman’s failure to adapt may lead to life-threatening physiological consequences. Summary statistics indicate that CVDs now account for ~4% of pregnancies and stand as the leading cause of indirect maternal mortality worldwide.

Furthermore, the data highlight that among women with pre-existing heart conditions, cardiovascular complications arise in ~16% of pregnancies. Counterintuitively, while acute myocardial infarction, heart attack, was found to be an extremely rare occurrence during pregnancy, its manifestation was devastating, accounting for over 20% of maternal deaths.

Notably, about one-third of these heart attacks were shown to be caused by pregnancy-associated spontaneous coronary artery dissection (P-SCAD), a dangerous tearing of the arterial wall that was observed to most frequently occur in the first week postpartum.

The review’s long-term findings were equally alarming, with preeclampsia statistically linked to a 4-fold increase in the risk of future heart failure and a 2-fold increased risk of coronary artery disease. Even women without symptoms post-preeclampsia were revealed to exhibit a 2-fold higher risk of developing non-calcified coronary plaque later in life, highlighting the currently poorly understood long-term associations between pregnancy-induced physiological changes and CVD outcomes.

Other complications, including gestational diabetes and treatments involving assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs), were also discussed as potential cardiovascular risk markers, although the authors note that underlying infertility-related conditions and shared mechanisms may also contribute.

Conclusions

The present comprehensive review establishes pregnancy as much more than a reproductive event, highlighting the process as a potential screening window into a woman’s future cardiovascular trajectory. Unfortunately, the review indicates that current medical guidelines fail to offer a unified approach for postpartum cardiovascular monitoring.

To reverse these trends, the researchers recommend the urgent creation of specialized women’s health clinics that provide early, continuous follow-up after complicated pregnancies, specifically monitoring the patient’s cardiovascular health.

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Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

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