Study evaluates how facial aging features influence age perception in women

This study enrolled 308 Chinese women aged 15–65 years to explore the relationship between chronological age, perceived age, and facial aging manifestations. Participants underwent expert assessment of aging features, standardized facial image acquisition, and perceived-age evaluation based on photographs by non-expert assessors.

The study further collected information on the facial characteristics and regions influencing age perception and grouped participants according to the difference between perceived and chronological age. Results showed that Chinese women were perceived to be, on average, 1.6 years older than their actual age.

Visible aging features showed strong correlations with perceived age, similar to their associations with chronological age. Nasolabial folds, marionette folds, facial contour tightness, skin evenness, and radiance emerged as major determinants of age perception.

The study also identified age-specific patterns of aging features, supporting the use of perceived age as a practical endpoint for evaluating anti-aging products and designing targeted skincare strategies.