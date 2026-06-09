Realistic cellular conditions revive previously dismissed drug candidates

A drug once dismissed as ineffective suddenly worked - when scientists tested it under more realistic conditions that mimic the human body.

In this surprising new discovery, Northwestern University scientists uncovered a hidden rule of drug behavior. A medicine's effectiveness can change dramatically depending on the conditions inside our cells.

In the new study, scientists found that two fundamental features of human biology - body temperature and calcium levels inside cells - can change how drugs interact with their targets, sometimes even flipping a drug's effect entirely.

The findings could help explain why some drug candidates look promising in early lab tests but fail later in development. They also could point toward a smarter way to design more effective medicines with fewer unwanted side effects.

The study will be published tomorrow (June 9) in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.



"Drugs don't act in isolation," said Northwestern's Wei Lü, who co-led the study with longtime collaborator Juan Du. "They act within the physiological environment of the cell. By incorporating temperature and calcium into our experiments, we uncovered drug activities that were completely invisible before."

Lü and Du are professors of molecular biosciences at Northwestern's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, professors of pharmacology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and members of Northwestern's Chemistry of Life Processes Institute. Jinhong Hu, a postdoctoral fellow in the Du and Lü labs, is the study's first author.

Hitting a shape-shifting target

In early evaluations, researchers commonly test drugs in simplified laboratory conditions - often at room temperature and in artificial chemical environments that do not necessarily reflect the realities inside the human body.

But proteins are dynamic, shape-shifting molecules. Their structure can change in response to their surroundings, including temperature and chemical signals like calcium. Because drugs often work by binding to proteins, even small structural shifts can dramatically change a drug's ability to work. In other words, if the protein changes its shape, the drug's effectiveness can change too.

To better understand this connection, the Northwestern team focused on TRPM4, a protein channel involved in heart rhythm, immune responses and other essential biological functions. They test triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO), a small synthetic molecule, on cells expressing the TRPM4 channel.

In lab tests under simplified conditions, TPPO appeared inactive, showing no effect on TRPM4. But when the Northwestern team tested it at body temperature (37°C / 98.6°F) and with realistic calcium levels, the supposedly inactive compound powerfully activated the TRPM4 channel.

This completely overturned what we thought we knew. It shows that we may be overlooking important drug candidates simply because we are not testing them under the right conditions." Juan Du, professor of pharmacology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

One molecule, opposite effects

In another set of experiments, the team uncovered yet another surprise. This time, the researchers tested a compound called Necrocide-1 (NC1), which is known to activate TRPM4. At low calcium levels, NC1 behaved as expected, switching the protein channel on. But when calcium levels increased - as they often do when cells are stressed, injured or diseased - the same molecule largely lost its effect.

Simply put: The cell's internal environment determined whether the drug worked.

"This tells us drug behavior is not fixed," Lü said. "The same molecule can behave very differently depending on the biological context."

To better understand why this happens, Lü, Du and their teams used cryo-electron microscopy, a powerful imaging technique that can visualize proteins at near-atomic resolution. The team found that TRPM4 contains a flexible drug-binding region that changes shape depending on temperature and calcium levels. Those shape shifts determine which compounds can bind to the protein and what happens when they do.

"These structures show exactly how the environment reshapes the binding pocket," Du said. "Even small changes in temperature or calcium can shift how a drug interacts with the protein."

Toward smarter therapies

This work points toward a new concept that Lü and Du call "environment-aware pharmacology." Instead of designing drugs that behave the same way everywhere in the body, scientists could develop therapies that activate only under disease conditions. For example, a drug could activate only inside stressed or damaged cells where calcium reaches abnormally high levels. That could make treatments more precise while reducing adverse side effects.

According to Lü and Du, their study's implications should extend far beyond TRPM4. If temperature and cellular chemistry can dramatically alter one drug target, similar hidden effects may exist across many others.

"This work highlights a missing dimension in how we study biology and develop therapeutics," Du said. "By bringing physiological conditions back into the picture, we can better understand how proteins function - and how to target them effectively."

The study, "Temperature and intrinsic Ca2+ reshape TRPM4 pharmacology," was supported by the National Institutes of Health, a McKnight Scholar Award, Klingenstein-Simon Scholar Award, Sloan Research Fellowship and a Pew Scholar in the Biomedical Sciences award and an American Heart Association Postdoctoral Fellowship.