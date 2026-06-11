Temple Health receives grant to launch family thriving program

Temple Health has been awarded a $700,000 three‑year grant from the William Penn Foundation to develop the Temple Family Thriving Program, a trauma‑informed initiative that integrates caregiver and early childhood support directly into prenatal and postpartum care.

The Family Thriving Program leverages the clinical operations at Temple Women & Families Hospital, with Temple University's academic training programs. This partnership addresses the impact of intergenerational adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) by incorporating parenting education, social needs screening, and community-based resources into routine healthcare visits families already attend. The program's approach removes one of the most significant barriers facing under‑resourced families: the need for additional appointments amid already limited time, transportation challenges, and competing responsibilities.

This investment from the William Penn Foundation allows us to meet families where they are and provide equitable, whole‑family support that promotes healthy development from the very beginning. Prenatal and postpartum visits represent a critical window of opportunity – not just for medical care, but for strengthening families at a foundational moment." Sharon Kurfuerst, EdD, OTR/L, FACHE, Executive Director of Temple Women & Families Hospital

Approximately 70 percent of patients are expected to meet program enrollment criteria based on ACE screenings and social determinants of health assessments administered during the second trimester of pregnancy.

Pipeline of trauma‑informed practitioners

The Family Thriving Program is strategically embedded into prenatal OB/GYN visits and the 24-72‑hour postpartum stays at Temple Women & Families Hospital. These appointments often include partners, fathers, grandparents, and caregivers – allowing for opportunities to engage entire family units in learning and support.

"Parents are generally not taught to consider how their own childhood experiences impact their attitudes and actions towards their children," said Amy Lynch, PhD, OTR/L, FAOTA, TBRI® Educator, SCFES, Associate Professor in the Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Department at the Barnett College of Public Health at Temple University. "By pairing past experiences insight with actionable strategies, we can reduce the risks of perpetuating intergenerational harm. This positive parenting approach improves a child's physical, motor, emotional, and mental development, and creates stronger family systems."

The program leverages occupational therapy and social work students at Temple University's Barnett College of Public Health and other universities by utilizing rotating cohorts of supervised students to help deliver services. This supports cost‑effective implementation while also strengthening Philadelphia's pipeline of trauma‑informed practitioners well beyond the grant period.

Tiered services tailored to family readiness

Grounded in Trust‑Based Relational Intervention (TBRI), the program equips caregivers with practical, no cost, evidence‑based tools designed to manage stress and support healthy parent‑child relationships. Interventions focus on three pillars:

Awareness: helping caregivers recognize how past trauma influences current parenting responses

Present‑Moment Regulation: building stress‑management and body‑based regulation skills

Relationship‑Driven Connection: strengthening attunement, secure attachment, and responsive caregiving

By addressing caregiver stress while reinforcing positive parenting practices, the program aims to reduce risk factors associated with child abuse and neglect, support caregiver well‑being, and promote healthy early childhood development.

All identified families receive initial clinical support, with opportunities for deeper engagement based on individual readiness and need. Families seeking additional support may participate in tiered services which include structured peer groups, as well as intensive one‑on‑one support from community health workers for those facing compounding crises such as housing instability or food insecurity.

"With the William Penn Foundation's partnership, Temple is building a model that transforms how Philadelphia's most vulnerable families access support by integrating services into moments families already trust and recognizing that caregiver well‑being and early childhood outcomes are deeply connected," Kurfuerst said.