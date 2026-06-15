Bilingual speakers use identical brain systems for both languages

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceJun 15 2026

In a new JNeurosci paper, Xuanyi Chen and Esti Blanco-Elorrieta, from New York University, explored whether Spanish–English speakers use the same or different brain mechanisms to speak each language. 

The researchers used a noninvasive neuroimaging technique while participants spoke singular and plural forms of nouns in Spanish and English. The bilingual speakers used the same group of brain areas to adjust words to their grammatical context (for example, turning "boat" into "boats"). This network of brain areas was active while planning to speak even when participants applied grammar rules to completely made-up words they had never seen before. 

Says Blanco-Elorrieta, "What's exciting is that we found evidence that the brain may reuse the same underlying mechanism across languages, rather than building separate systems for each one." Elaborating on potential implications from this finding, he adds, "From the perspective of language learning, if it is true that there is one universal mechanism for language then it follows that it may be easier for you to learn new languages [if you already know one language].

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

Chen, X. J. & Blanco-Elorrieta, E., A Shared Neural Mechanism for Abstract Grammatical Computations Across Languages in Bilinguals. JNeurosci. DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2341-25.2026. https://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2026/06/04/JNEUROSCI.2341-25.2026

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Glucosamine may worsen Alzheimer’s by fueling abnormal brain glycosylation
Increased stress, reduced sleep alter brain structure and function in children
Proactive brain training strengthens mental wellness before challenges arise
First-in-the-world gene therapy delivers missing gene directly to infant’s brain, marking historic milestone in precision medicine
Your brain may taste with its ears, new study suggests
Scientists reveal how cGAS-STING fuels brain inflammation and neurodegeneration
New study reveals how brain cells cause aneurysm ruptures
Study links low vitamin C levels in the blood plasma to reduced brain connectivity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Fluctuating hormones during menopause reshape brain activity patterns