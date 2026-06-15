Double strategy of blood donation and early screening offers hope for families

Every two to five weeks, patients with thalassemia major undergo a life-saving ritual: a mandatory blood transfusion. Without it, severe anemia quickly leads to organ failure, stunted development, and early death. This treatment typically drains up to USD 60,000 per patient every single year, overwhelming both household incomes and strained healthcare systems in developing nations.

For families, the burden of this treatment is staggering, stretching emotional and financial resources to the breaking point. Yet health experts worldwide agree on one crucial fact: combining sustained blood donation efforts with effective prevention strategies offers the most promising pathway toward reducing the long-term impact of thalassemia.

The Science and Economics of Prevention

Thalassemia is an inherited hemoglobin disorder characterized by reduced or absent synthesis of globin chains, resulting in chronic anemia of varying severity. It is estimated that approximately 5.2% of the global population carries a clinically significant hemoglobin variant, contributing to the birth of hundreds of thousands of children with severe hemoglobin disorders each year.

“Available options may include marriage avoidance between carriers in some communities, prenatal diagnosis, pre-implantation genetic testing, or preparation for the birth and optimal care of an affected child, depending on the legal, cultural, religious and social context of each country,” shares Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou, Executive Director of the Thalassaemia International Federation.

Carrier screening offers detailed genetic profiling that supports informed decision-making. By taking this step early, couples gain time to explore their options - whether natural conception with awareness, IVF with genetic testing, or other personalised family-planning approaches.

When both parents are carriers of thalassemia-related pathogenic variants, each pregnancy carries a 25% probability of producing an affected child with a severe form of the disease.

Although the global incidence of thalassemia is estimated at approximately 4.4 cases per 10,000 live births, the disease burden is disproportionately concentrated in the Mediterranean region, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and southern China. In certain areas of Southeast Asia, carrier frequencies have been reported to exceed 20% of the population.

"In Thailand, approximately 100,000 patients with severe thalassemia require lifelong blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy. The Thai government spends an estimated 12–12.6 billion THB (approximately USD 364–382 million) annually to support the long-term management of these patients," notes Professor Sakorn Pornprasert of Chiang Mai University.

Several countries have demonstrated that population-based prevention programs can substantially reduce the incidence of severe thalassemia. Saudi Arabia and Iran, for example, have reported marked declines in affected births following the implementation of mandatory premarital screening initiatives.

A study conducted in Thailand demonstrated that incorporating genetic testing into standard thalassemia screening programs generated an estimated net economic benefit of approximately USD 490 per individual screened compared with conventional screening approaches alone. These findings suggest that integrating genetic testing may improve both clinical effectiveness and long-term cost efficiency.

"Genetic testing offers a substantially higher diagnostic yield than conventional screening methods because it can simultaneously identify a broad spectrum of pathogenic variants, including rare mutations that may be overlooked by targeted assays," Professor Sakorn explains.

How Education Empowers Communities

Evidence suggests that awareness and education play a critical role in improving participation in carrier screening programs. A global survey found that 84.5% of women reported a greater willingness to undergo thalassemia screening after receiving information regarding the health consequences and long-term economic burden associated with the disease. The decision to participate in screening is influenced by several practical factors, including accessibility of testing services, affordability, and the timing of screening, particularly before marriage or family planning.

BGI Genomics 2023 Global State of Thalassemia Awareness Report. Image Credit: BGI Genomics

Despite advances in screening technologies, public awareness remains insufficient in many regions. Dr. Eleftheriou emphasizes that limited access to education, counseling, and diagnostic services continues to hinder global prevention efforts, highlighting the need for sustained community engagement and public health initiatives.

Dr. Dina Garniasih from Harapan Kita Women and Children's Hospital, Indonesia, advocates for the integration of thalassemia screening into routine healthcare services, particularly during adolescence, premarital health assessments, and early pregnancy.

To strengthen diagnostic capacity, her institution collaborates with BGI Genomics, a precision medicine company, in implementing high-throughput sequencing technologies within routine diagnostic workflows. According to institutional experience, this approach has enhanced diagnostic accuracy and expanded access to molecular testing. The collaboration also aims to improve affordability, support the development of local genomic databases, and broaden population-level screening programs.

A Dual Path Forward

The combination of voluntary blood donation and early screening represents a complementary strategy for addressing the burden of thalassemia. While blood donation remains indispensable for patients currently living with transfusion-dependent disease, screening and prevention programs offer an opportunity to reduce the number of future affected births.

As high-throughput sequencing technologies become increasingly affordable and comprehensive screening programs gain broader policy support across Asia and other high-prevalence regions, reducing the burden of severe thalassemia is becoming an increasingly realistic public health objective.