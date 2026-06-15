UVA joins SPARK GLOBAL initiative to accelerate the development of new medicines

The University of Virginia has joined the SPARK GLOBAL initiative to accelerate the development of new medicines and find solutions for the most urgent and complex healthcare challenges of our time.

UVA founded its Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology in 2023 to more quickly transform the University's cutting-edge science into innovative medicines, and SPARK GLOBAL's mission aligns closely with those goals. SPARK GLOBAL aims to provide resources, education and mentorship needed to move discoveries from the lab to the clinic and deliver new treatments to patients faster.

Patients are waiting. We understand that time is critical, and joining SPARK GLOBAL connects UVA's exceptional scientists, engineers, clinicians and entrepreneurs with leading experts across academia and industry. This will have huge benefits for our researchers and, ultimately, patients across Virginia and far beyond." Mark T. Esser, PhD, head and chief scientific officer of the Manning Institute, UVA

About SPARK

SPARK GLOBAL encompasses more than 40 academic institutions around the world and is an outgrowth of the SPARK program founded at Stanford University in 2006. SPARK at Stanford has launched 63 startups, generated 30 licensing agreements with existing companies and advanced 25 projects into clinical trials. With a 53% success rate, SPARK at Stanford has proved highly effective at accelerating the innovation pipeline. Overall, SPARK programs have secured almost $3 billion in research funding since 2006.

"We are delighted to welcome the University of Virginia and the Manning Institute to SPARK GLOBAL," said Alejandra de Almeida, director of SPARK GLOBAL. "Their commitment to advancing scientific discoveries into therapies for patients aligns strongly with our mission. We look forward to collaborating to accelerate innovation and bring new healthcare solutions to those who need them most."

Fast, nimble innovation

SPARK GLOBAL specializes in bridging the gap between academic researchers and industry partners who bring new drugs, devices and treatments to market. It offers access to new funding sources, to world-class mentorship and educational opportunities and to highly specialized technical expertise in drug and diagnostic development. The goal is to break down barriers that slow progress and accelerate development of what SPARK GLOBAL calls "tangible healthcare solutions" that benefit patients.

"SPARK GLOBAL shares UVA and UVA Health's commitment to putting patients first and developing the medicines and cures they need," Esser said. "We are excited to be part of this incredible program and look forward to the lifesaving and life-changing advances we will produce together."