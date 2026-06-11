USC hospitals earn top score for LGBTQ+ healthcare inclusion

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Keck Medicine of USCJun 11 2026

Keck Medicine of USC hospitals and USC Student Health, part of Keck Medicine, received the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2026 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). 

HEI is the industry standard benchmarking tool for LGBTQ+ inclusion and equity practices in the healthcare field, judging hospitals on five criteria: 

  • Non-Discrimination and Staff Training 

  • Patient Services and Support 

  • Employee Benefits and Policies 

  • Patient and Community Engagement 

  • Responsible Citizenship 

To receive LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation, healthcare facilities must receive the maximum score in each criteria and earn an overall score of 100. 

Every patient deserves safe and respectful care, and Keck Medicine is proud to serve the diverse needs of the LGBTQ+ community. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering personalized, compassionate medicine and fostering a welcoming, inclusive environment for all." 

Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine

Keck Medicine hospitals include Keck Hospital of USC, USC Norris Cancer Hospital, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH) and USC Arcadia Hospital (USC-AH). This marks the eighth time that Keck Hospital, USC Norris and USC-VHH have received the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader distinction, and the second time that USC-AH has received the designation since joining Keck Medicine in 2022. 

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USC Student Health, which provides comprehensive healthcare to USC students, participated in the survey for the third time and joins a select group of college healthcare providers in receiving the leader designation. 

Commitment to inclusivity and equity 

Keck Medicine leads multiple initiatives and programs in support of the LGBTQ+ community, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and equity. 

  • The USC Gender Affirming Care Program offers evidence-based comprehensive healthcare tailored to transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse patients. The program's dedicated patient navigator assists patients with their personalized needs throughout their healthcare journey. 

  • The health system is a sponsor of the Latino Equality Alliance LGBTQ+ Youth College Scholarship Program, which includes a Keck Medicine scholarship to support LGBTQ+ students pursuing healthcare careers. 

  • Keck Medicine also sponsors the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade, in partnership with the Keck School of Medicine of USC. 

  • The health system collaborates with several local LGBTQ+ nonprofit organizations, including The TransLatin@ Coalition, a trans-led nonprofit organization that advocates for the needs of transgender, gender non-conforming and intersex immigrants; and Bienestar, a community-based social services organization addressing emerging health issues faced by Latinx and LGBTQ+ populations.  

  • Since 2015, the Keck Pride employee resource group, has been a pillar in creating a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ patients, families and staff, and is a driving force in many of the health system's initiatives. 

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights organization working to achieve equity for LGBTQ+ people. 

Source:

Keck Medicine of USC

Posted in: Healthcare News

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