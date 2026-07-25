Prebiotic sodas may contain less fiber and more sugar

Prebiotic sodas have become more popular in recent years, with a wave of new products promising gut health benefits and low-calorie enjoyment. According to a new analysis, however, many of these beverages contain relatively little prebiotic fiber content and more sugar than marketing claims might imply.

Many products include nutrition and functional claims that may overstate their nutritional quality. For example, some labels claim 'no added sugar,' yet the product may still contain around 10 grams of total sugars from sources like juice. This raises concerns that such claims may create a 'health halo,' leading consumers to believe the product is healthier than its overall nutritional profile suggests." Carlos R. Soto Díaz, MPH, PhD candidate, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Soto Díaz will present the findings at NUTRITION 2026, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, held July 25–28 in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. Soto Díaz conducted the research with Lindsey Smith Taillie, PhD, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Prebiotic sodas represent one of the fastest growing beverage segments in the U.S. market, with estimated sales of $777 million in 2025. Using data from the Mintel Global New Products Database, researchers analyzed 108 prebiotic sodas launched in the U.S. between 2021-2025. These were defined as carbonated beverages that contain fiber and use the term "prebiotic" in the product name, package claims or ingredient lists. They compared prebiotic sodas' nutritional contents to regular sodas, diet sodas, fruit drinks and flavored sparkling waters introduced during the same time period.

On average, prebiotic sodas contained about 35 calories, 5 grams of sugar and 5 grams of fiber per 12-ounce can. In terms of calories and sugar, they ranked lower than regular sodas and fruit drinks but higher than diet sodas and flavored sparkling waters. In addition, nearly two-thirds of prebiotic sodas contained non-nutritive sweeteners such as stevia. By comparison, over 90% of diet sodas contained non-nutritive sweeteners, while less than 28% of fruit drinks, 16% of flavored sparkling waters and 12% of regular sodas contained them.

Prebiotic sodas consistently contained more fiber than other beverages, ranging from about 2 to 9 grams of fiber per can. In the U.S. market, the term "prebiotic" is not tied to a specific amount of fiber, so researchers cautioned that consumers should not assume a product contains a meaningful amount simply because it is labeled as prebiotic, and sodas should not be relied upon as a primary source of dietary fiber.

"I would encourage consumers not to be swayed by marketing claims and to carefully review the Nutrition Facts label," said Soto Díaz. "While certain types of prebiotic fibers have been shown to support gut health, the extent to which the amounts found in these beverages provide meaningful benefits is still unclear. Any potential benefits should be considered alongside the product's overall nutritional profile, including calories, sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners."

When considering the healthfulness of prebiotic sodas, the researchers say it is important to consider what they are replacing. For people who regularly consume sugary beverages, switching to prebiotic sodas could help to reduce overall calorie and sugar intake. On the other hand, switching to prebiotic sodas might not be as beneficial for people who typically choose low- or no-calorie beverages.