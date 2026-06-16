Nearby wind turbines show no broad health hit, but clusters raise questions

A 20-year German study finds no broad quality-of-life decline after nearby turbine construction, but suggests clustered turbines may carry a mental wellbeing signal that siting policies should not ignore.

Study: Wind turbine proximity and health-related quality of life in Germany 2002 to 2022. Image Credit: Below the Sky / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports , a group of researchers examined whether the construction of wind turbines near residential areas is associated with changes in physical and mental health-related quality of life ( HRQoL ) among German residents.

Background

As countries race to reduce carbon emissions, wind energy has become one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources. But does living near wind turbines affect people's daily lives and well-being?

Many people who live close to these developments report having issues with sleep, stress, and annoyance, while other people report no impacts at all. Studies conducted in the past have yielded conflicting results, possibly because they mostly used short-term observations and/or cross-sectional surveys, thereby limiting causal inference about health issues.

Clarifying how wind energy infrastructure affects human health is crucial to balancing the need for clean energy with community well-being. Further research is needed to identify any long-term effects on population health potentially associated with wind turbines.

About the study

Researchers analyzed data collected through the German Socio-Economic Panel ( SOEP ), which is a longitudinal survey that follows a representative sample of the German population. Researchers collected HRQoL data using the Short Form-12 Health Questionnaire ( SF-12 ). The SF-12 produces norm-based scores for physical and mental health: the Physical Component Summary ( PCS ) and Mental Component Summary ( MCS ). Higher scores indicate better health status, whether physical or mental.

Information on wind turbines was obtained from the German Core Energy Market Registry ( MaStR ), which contains detailed records on turbine locations, commissioning dates, hub heights, and technical characteristics. After extensive data cleaning and validation, researchers identified 23,600 onshore wind turbines installed in Germany between 2002 and 2022.

Using a longitudinal study design, researchers selected participants who had experienced wind turbine construction within 1.5-6 km of their homes during the study period, focusing on turbines with hub heights of at least 50 m.

These individuals were matched with participants who had a turbine 10 to 15 km away but no turbines within 10 km during the relevant observation window, and who had comparable baseline demographic, health, and geographic characteristics.

They used a matched difference-in-differences method to compare health-related quality of life pre- and post-wind turbine construction. Both the density and proximity of turbines, as well as demographic, health, and geographic characteristics of participants, were evaluated using statistical modeling techniques.

Illustration of allocation to treatment and control group based on placement of turbines in the treatment radius (http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>r</mi></math>" role="presentation" tabindex="0">=6 km), ban radius (10 km) and match radius (15 km).

Study results

The growth in wind turbine installations across Germany during this study has been substantial. By 2020, an increasing share of rural and non-rural households were located within 6 km of at least one wind turbine, demonstrating the country's shift toward renewable energy and emphasizing the need to consider possible impacts at the community level.

Expansion of wind turbines in Germany from 1983 to the end of 2020.

According to the primary analyses, wind turbine commissioning within 6 km of a residence did not provide FDR -robust evidence of adverse average changes in HRQoL. The data showed that estimates for the two separate SF-12 component summary scores, PCS and MCS, across treatment distances ranging from 1.5 to 6 km were generally small and statistically insignificant. Although one analysis showed a positive estimate of physical health for residents living within 2 km of a newly constructed turbine, this result did not remain significant after FDR adjustment for multiple comparisons and was not interpreted as evidence of a health benefit.

Researchers then explored whether cumulative exposure mattered more than the presence of a single turbine. Many wind farms are built in clusters, which could mean that some people live near many turbines at once. They found that a higher turbine density showed a clearer association with mental HRQoL than did binary turbine presence alone. Each additional turbine within 3 km of a residence was associated with a measurable reduction in MCS scores. The finding remained statistically significant after FDR correction for multiple testing, making it the strongest finding of this study.

A similar pattern was found within 4 km, but it was less statistically significant. There was no statistically significant association between increased turbine density and PCS scores. Likewise, analyses examining distance to the nearest turbine produced mostly weak and inconsistent findings. One estimate indicated a slight decrease in overall physical health among those living very close to a turbine, but this effect did not survive FDR adjustment.

Researchers also conducted additional sensitivity analyses to investigate whether variations in turbine definitions, distance criteria, and statistical adjustments would affect the results. These alternative models produced a few isolated conventionally significant results, but none consistently survived correction for multiple comparisons. Similarly, pre-construction analyses indicated that there were no systematic differences between the future treatment and control groups, supporting, but not proving, the study's validity.

Conclusion

The study found little evidence that the construction of nearby wind turbines was associated with widespread adverse average changes in HRQoL among residentially stable German residents. Average estimates for both physical and mental well-being were generally small and inconsistent.

The most notable finding was that higher turbine density, rather than simple proximity, was associated with lower mental HRQoL. These findings suggest that when evaluating the potential impacts of wind development on a community, the overall number and concentration of wind turbines may be more important than proximity to residents alone. However, the findings are limited to residential non-movers and short- to medium-run changes around turbine commissioning, and the study did not directly measure noise, shadow flicker, lighting, visibility, annoyance, or sleep disturbance.

Finally, this research does not suggest widespread HRQoL harms among residentially stable residents, but it emphasizes the need to consider local patterns of cumulative exposure and their potential impact on HRQoL.

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