Universities and hospitals repurpose existing drugs at significantly lower costs

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
King's College LondonJun 16 2026

Universities and hospitals are repurposing existing drugs through late-stage trials with funded costs up to 90% lower than those taking place in the pharmaceutical industry.

This "hidden" research system, which operates outside of the patent system, has huge potential to regularly provide society with affordable treatments.

Examples of this have included using a cancer drug to treat a leading cause of blindness, changing a drug from treating breast cancer to preventing it, and using an old anti-inflammatory drug to treat Covid.

The new research led by King's College London and published in the Cambridge Law Journal explores the parallel drug innovation system taking place outside of pharmaceutical companies.

The research shows that hospitals and universities are conducting substantial numbers of late-stage clinical trials funded at less than 10% of pharmaceutical companies' reported costs.

This is in part because universities and hospitals are able to carry out these trials with fewer resources than industry.

In drug research and development there are three main barriers to innovation: expertise, risk and capital. These barriers are high for organizations that develop new drugs. However, the barriers are lower when repurposing generic drugs.

The expertise required when repurposing drugs is lower because the drug is well studied and already manufactured, investigators select projects based on their expertise, and the trials are approved by grant and ethics bodies. Risk is lower because no organisation's financial viability depends on the authorisation and sales of the drug.

The research also explores how clinicians and scientists have different motivations for repurposing generic drugs compared to the incentives that the patent system offers. These include helping patients recover more quickly and publishing studies to progress their careers.

This alternative research system offers enormous potential to help patients at a fraction of the cost, and governments around the world are starting programmes to formally recognize the research in the system. The drugs are already cheap because they are generic and the programmes will ensure patients have access."

Dr Johnathon Liddicoat, Reader in Law, King's College London

Related Stories

The process of finding new uses for already authorised drugs is commonly known as "repurposing". Early in a drug's lifecycle, companies are interested in repurposing, and recent data indicates that, on average, they obtain regulatory authorisations for 32 new uses annually.

These approvals permit the drugs to be marketed for those new uses in addition to the original use. However, once generic drugs enter the market, companies lose interest in repurposing due to competition. Yet, it is also at this moment that the new system flourishes, with hospitals and universities using cheap, generic versions of the drugs in their research.

Source:

King's College London

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic variants may help explain who loses more weight and who gets side effects on GLP-1 drugs
Could GLP-1 drugs help prevent breast cancer? New study points to a possible link
GLP-1 drugs may help curb addiction by targeting reward pathways
Could GLP-1 drugs help breast cancer patients live longer?
GLP-1 users say the drugs quiet food noise but do not replace lifestyle change
Did life-saving HIV drugs unintentionally fuel a syphilis comeback?
People judge weight loss more harshly when GLP-1 drugs are involved, study finds
Antiviral drugs and shingles vaccines tied to lower dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GLP-1 drugs cut heart and kidney risks in type 1 diabetes study