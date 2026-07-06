MGI Tech showcases expanding genomics ecosystem at ESHG 2026 with new IVD partnering program and OEM collaborations

Advancing Clinical Genomics Through Partnership

A key highlight of ESHG 2026 is the launch of the MGI NGS Partner Enablement Program, a new initiative designed to connect diagnostic developers, assay providers and laboratory partners seeking to build validated clinical workflows on MGI sequencing platforms.

The program aims to accelerate the development and adoption of regulated next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications by fostering collaborations that simplify workflow implementation, reduce time-to-market and support broader access to precision medicine solutions.

“Clinical genomics is increasingly dependent on strong partnerships across the value chain,” said Fang Chen, General Manager Europe & Africa at MGI. “With the launch of our NGS Partner Enablement Program, we are creating a collaborative framework that brings together assay developers, software providers, automation partners and clinical laboratories to accelerate access to high-quality genomic testing.”

Expanding Automation Capabilities Through OEM Collaborations

At ESHG 2026, MGI is also announcing new Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnership opportunities on MGI’s DE Bundles (integrated library preparation and sequencing platform), bringing turnkey automation to global partners. The DE Bundle includes the current D4+E25 combination, as well as the new D16 paired with the E25 featuring a new 50M flow cell.

The D16, which will be launched later this year, is a benchtop, mid-to-low throughput library prep system and the upgraded successor to the D4. Retaining the fully enclosed contamination control system, it integrates a single-channel robotic pipetting module to maximize automation. With two sample preparation cartridges each processing 8 samples, the D16 delivers significantly higher throughput. The D16 and E25 systems provide flexible and scalable automation solutions for library construction, sequencing, bioinformatics analysis, streamlining the entire laboratory workflow.

Through this open OEM framework, MGI is enabling customers and solution providers to integrate proven automation technologies into customized workflows tailored to specific clinical and research applications. The OEM program reflects MGI’s commitment to building an open ecosystem that empowers laboratories to increase efficiency, improve standardization and accelerate scientific discovery.