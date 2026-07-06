MGI Tech showcases expanding genomics ecosystem at ESHG 2026 with new IVD partnering program and OEM collaborations

Corporate Satellite Symposium Highlights Clinical Genomics, Precision Oncology and Spatial Multi-Omics
As part of ESHG 2026, MGI hosted its Corporate Satellite Symposium, Advancing Diagnostics: From Clinical Implementation to Biomarker Discovery, bringing together leading experts from across Europe to showcase how advanced genomic technologies are being translated into real-world clinical and research impact. The symposium highlighted applications spanning clinical oncology diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, and spatial multi-omics.
Dr. Raquel T. Lima from IPATIMUP (Portugal) presented the clinical value of RNA sequencing for detecting actionable gene fusions in solid tumours, improving diagnostic yield and supporting precision oncology decision-making. Prof. Dr. Andreas Braun from University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (Germany) shared how spatial biology technologies map the tumour microenvironment in melanoma, revealing tumour heterogeneity, cellular interactions, and mechanisms associated with disease progression and treatment response. Dr. Andrea Conti from BMR Genomics (Italy) explored the opportunities of whole genome sequencing for pharmacogenetic marker evaluation, highlighting how comprehensive genomic approaches can support the implementation of personalised medicine through improved identification of clinically relevant variants.
Together, the presentations demonstrated how genomic and multi-omics technologies are advancing clinical diagnostics, translational oncology research, and precision medicine, while highlighting the growing role of sequencing in delivering actionable insights across healthcare and biomedical research.
Comprehensive Solutions for Genomics and Multi-Omics Research
Visitors to the MGI booth can explore the company’s comprehensive portfolio of sequencing and automation technologies supporting applications across human genetics, oncology, reproductive health, population genomics and multi-omics research.
Highlighting strong market adoption, MGI is showcasing the T7+, its ultra-high-throughput sequencing platform at the conference. Following its official launch for the Europe and Africa region at Analytica 2026 in Munich, the T7+ has gained significant momentum, with 27 units installed worldwide as of the end of 2025. From benchtop to ultra-high-throughput sequencing platforms, as well as advanced laboratory automation solutions, MGI continues to support laboratories seeking high-performance, scalable and cost-effective genomics workflows.
“Our mission extends beyond delivering innovative technologies,” said Dr. Christian Zimmerman, VP Sales Europe & Africa at MGI. “We are focused on building a complete ecosystem that enables our customers to transition seamlessly from research to clinical implementation. The partnerships and initiatives we are launching at ESHG 2026 demonstrate our commitment to making genomic technologies more accessible, integrated and impactful.”
Driving the Future of Precision Medicine in Europe
Europe remains a strategic region for MGI, with growing adoption of genomic technologies across research institutions, healthcare systems and national population initiatives.
Through continued investment in sequencing innovation, automation, clinical partnerships and collaborative ecosystem development, MGI is helping accelerate the transition toward more precise, data-driven healthcare.
As genomics increasingly becomes integrated into routine clinical practice, MGI remains committed to providing the technologies and partnerships necessary to support the next generation of precision medicine.