MGI Tech launches Go Spatial in Europe and expands STOmics partner network at STOC 2026

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Milan, Italy, 30 June 2026 – MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (MGI), a company committed to developing core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life sciences, today launched Go Spatial in Europe and welcomed Omics Empower GmbH as a new STOmics certified service provider at the STOC General Meeting 2026 in Milan, Italy.

Image Credit: MGI

Go Spatial is an automated spatial transcriptomics workflow designed to make high-resolution tissue research more accessible, scalable, and practical for the spatial biology community. The launch reflects MGI’s continued commitment to supporting researchers with integrated technologies, technical expertise, and ecosystem partnerships that help accelerate discovery from sample to insight.

Launching Go Spatial for Scalable Spatial Biology

Go Spatial builds on MGI’s Stereo-seq technology to support centimeter-scale fields of view and high-resolution spatial transcriptomics across oncology, neuroscience, immunology, infectious disease, plant biology, and developmental biology. The workflow streamlines post-imaging sample preparation from RNA capture to cDNA with minimal hands-on time for both fresh frozen and FFPE samples, processing up to 12 cm² of fresh frozen tissue or 8 cm² of FFPE tissue per day.

At STOC 2026, MGI will also showcase StereoLink and Stereo-seq OMNI Large Chip Design for FFPE samples. StereoLink simplifies tissue transfer onto Stereo-seq chips, improving workflow reliability and ease of use. Stereo-seq OMNI Large Chip Design expands spatial analysis to centimeter-scale fields of view, enabling efficient profiling of larger and more complex tissues. Together, these solutions support FFPE research and help advance translational spatial biology projects.

Expanding Localized Services Through Omics Empower

Through this collaboration, Omics Empower will expand localized access to STOmics-powered spatial transcriptomics services, with a focus on Stereo-seq OMNI V1.1 and related spatial multi-omics applications. The partnership strengthens regional service capacity and gives European researchers more direct access to high-quality spatial transcriptomics support.

With both companies operating lab facilities in Berlin, this partnership establishes a localized STOmics service hub in Europe, which will improve accessibility, reduce turnaround times, and provide closer support for researchers adopting spatial transcriptomics workflows.

“STOC 2026 is an important opportunity to connect with the global spatial biology community and support the collaborative work needed to move the field forward,” said Fang Chen, Vice President of MGI and General Manager of Europe & Africa at MGI. “With Go Spatial and Omics Empower as a new STOmics certified service provider, MGI is strengthening both the technology and service ecosystem for spatial transcriptomics in Europe.”

“We are honored to become a STOmics certified service provider in Europe through this collaboration with MGI,” said an Omics Empower spokesperson. “By combining MGI’s Stereo-seq technology with our multi-omics service experience, we aim to deliver high-quality, localized spatial transcriptomics solutions to researchers across Europe.”

Supporting Collaboration Across the Spatial Community

The STOC General Meeting 2026 is designed to move beyond discussion by aligning scientific vision with concrete collaborative projects, funding pathways, working group activities, and a shared roadmap for the future of spatio-temporal omics. MGI’s participation underscores its support for open collaboration across academia, clinical research, data science, industry, and service providers as spatial biology continues to evolve.

Following its acquisition of STOmics earlier this year, MGI continues to integrate spatial transcriptomics into its multi-omics offerings. The company’s presence at STOC 2026 further demonstrates its commitment to building collaborative technology ecosystems across Europe. Through Go Spatial, STOmics service partnerships, and continued engagement with researchers, MGI aims to broaden access to spatial transcriptomics and accelerate scientific discovery.

About Omics Empower

Omics Empower GmbH is a research service provider specializing in multi-omics technologies for life science research. Its service portfolio spans single-cell and spatial multi-omics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and bioinformatics analysis. Omics Empower has contributed to more than 500 peer-reviewed research papers on single-cell and spatial omics, including studies featured in Nature, Science and Cell.

Dedicated to advancing biotechnology, empowering researchers and benefiting society, Omics Empower strives to fuel scientific innovation by delivering high-quality research services.

Learn more about Omics Empower here.

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MGI

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