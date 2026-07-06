NKT Photonics becomes Hamamatsu Photonics A/S

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We are pleased to announce that, as of June 25, 2026, NKT Photonics has become the Lasers & Fibers Business Unit within the Hamamatsu Photonics Group and has been renamed Hamamatsu Photonics A/S. The change marks the next chapter in our evolution, following the acquisition by Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. in 2024.

The new name makes it clearer that we are part of the Hamamatsu Photonics Group and gives us a more unified identity. Customers around the world can still rely on the same people, lasers, and specialty fibers.

As part of the Hamamatsu Photonics Group, we will continue to build on the expertise, technology, and product portfolio developed by NKT Photonics. We will continue supporting our customers with high-performance lasers and specialty fibers for applications such as quantum technologies, medical and life sciences, semiconductors, and security.

This name change is about clarity. The people, products, and commitment built by NKT Photonics remain unchanged. By aligning the company name with the Hamamatsu Photonics Group, we make the identity clearer to customers and partners, further strengthening recognition and confidence in our capabilities as a global photonics organization."

Tadashi Maruno, President and CEO, Hamamatsu Photonics Group 

Find our full range of lasers and specialty fibers here on our website.

NKT Photonics Becomes Hamamatsu Photonics: New Name. Same People.

Video Credit: Hamamatsu Photonics A/S

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Hamamatsu Photonics A/S

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