MGI Tech showcases next-generation laboratory automation and multi-omics solutions at SLAS 2026

PrepALL-pP8G: Advancing Single-Cell Proteomics Automation

As an extension of the PrepALL platform, PrepALL-pP8G expands its application into the field of single-cell proteomics, primarily for sample pre-treatment. A key attribute of the PrepALL platform is its inherent flexibility, allowing seamless integration with external devices to broaden its application scope, of which the PrepALL-pP8G is a prime example. Designed to highly automate and streamline complex proteomics workflows, the system combines thermal inkjet printing technology with high-precision ultra-low volume dispensing to enable a fully integrated workflow from single-cell sorting to proteomics sample preparation. The official European launch is expected in the second half of this year.

Featuring 640 independent parallel nozzles and advanced AI-assisted camera vision recognition, the PrepALL-pP8G enables ultra-high throughput processing of 384-well plates in just minutes while preserving cell viability and protein integrity through gentle, electrical-deflection-free sorting. The platform supports label-free, labelled, and conventional proteomics workflows, making it suitable for applications including tumour heterogeneity research, rare cell analysis, organoid and stem cell research, and multi-omics integration.

GenSIRO48: Enabling Next-Generation Clinical Automation

Making its first international debut, MGI Tech will also present the SIRO48, an advanced fully automated sample processing system designed to deliver a “Sample In, Report Out” solution that accelerates and simplifies complex sample processing workflows. The system integrates nucleic acid purification, fragmentation, end repair, adapter ligation, PCR amplification, and library purification & quality control in a single workflow.

Engineered to evolve from step-by-step manual operations to an integrated full-process closed-loop, multi-step manual intervention to full-process unattended execution, and low-throughput single-sample processing to high-throughput parallel processing of 48 samples, it is purpose-built for seamless integration into real-world clinical molecular diagnosis, public health prevention and control, and life science research scenarios. This system enables a transformative leap in sequencing library preparation - from “isolated manual operations” to “full-chain intelligent automation.”

VisiOmics (PMIF-20RS): Boosting Spatial Proteomics Exploration in Translational Medicine

MGI Tech is also showcasing the PMIF VisiOmics (PMIF-20RS), a fully automated staining and imaging system making its European debut. It leverages multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) technology to capture precise spatial protein expression data in tissue sections. Integrated with an AI-powered analysis platform for accurate cell segmentation, phenotyping, and spatial mapping, it provides a complete workflow solution for applications in tumour classification, prognosis, tumour microenvironment analysis, and translational research. The official European launch of VisiOmics is also expected to take place in the second half of this year.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Laboratory Automation

“SLAS provides an excellent platform to demonstrate how intelligent automation is transforming life science research and clinical laboratory operations,” said a spokesperson for MGI Tech. “Our latest solutions are designed to help laboratories overcome workflow complexity, improve scalability, and accelerate scientific discovery across rapidly evolving research areas such as single-cell proteomics and organoid biology.”

Visitors to the MGI Tech booth at SLAS 2026 will have the opportunity to explore the latest portfolio and discuss automation strategies with MGI specialists at booth 110.