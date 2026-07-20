Bone fractures often go unrecognized as early signs of osteoporosis

Many fractures are early-warning signs of osteoporosis. Yet in everyday clinical care they often go unrecognized and undocumented as warning signs, according to a new nationwide Austrian study by the Complexity Science Hub (CSH) and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Osteology (LBI Osteology). Men are affected more often.

Osteoporosis, a disease in which bones lose density and stability, is among the most common conditions of old age and substantially increases the risk of fractures. Yet it is often diagnosed only after a first, typical "osteoporotic fracture," such as a hip fracture.

The new study by the Complexity Science Hub and LBI Osteology published in the journal Bone provides the first comprehensive, nationwide look at how osteoporosis and various fracture types co-occur in Austrian hospital records. Its results show that fractures are usually part of a complex pattern of multiple conditions – underscoring the need for consistent osteoporosis screening at the time of a fracture.

More than one cause

Bone fractures rarely have a single cause. Bone mineral density is only part of the picture – comorbidities, the risk of falling, and overall health status also play an important role.

To better understand these connections, the research team analyzed Austrian hospital data on more than 1.7 million patients aged 50 to 79, drawn from insurance claims between 2003 and 2014. Rather than studying individual conditions in isolation, the researchers examined which diagnoses tend to co-occur with osteoporosis and different fracture types.

"Health claims data at this scale lets us see osteoporosis and fractures not as isolated diagnoses, but as part of a much larger, interconnected pattern of conditions over time. That's the kind of picture only a systematic, population-wide analysis can give us," says Elma Dervic, postdoctoral researcher at CSH.

In clinical practice, osteoporosis and bone fractures often occur alongside many other conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, or neurological disorders." Martina Behanova, study's first author and senior researcher at LBI Osteology

Roland Kocijan, head of the Department of Osteology and Rare Bone Diseases at Hanusch Hospital Vienna, adds: "To reduce the risk of further fractures, we recommend taking a patient's entire health profile into account. Our findings underscore the importance of a thorough evaluation for osteoporosis following a bone fracture in order to prevent further fractures."

Uneven diagnosis across fracture types

The study also found that osteoporosis is not systematically documented for many fracture types – even though these fractures often point to underlying bone weakness and, in some cases, already qualify as classic fragility fractures. The differences between fracture types were especially pronounced: hip fractures were most frequently associated with a documented osteoporosis diagnosis, particularly among women over 60.

Other fractures, though – especially of the forearm, upper arm, and pelvis – are still not consistently recognized in clinical practice as signs of osteoporosis. Yet they already meet the criteria for an established osteoporosis diagnosis and call for prompt evaluation and the start of targeted osteoporosis therapy to prevent further fractures.

Particularly alarming is that fractures often do not occur in isolation but are closely associated with fractures in other parts of the skeleton. "Every fragility fracture should therefore be viewed as a warning sign that signals the need to interrupt a cascade of fractures at an early stage," says Kocijan.

It should be noted, however, that the study captured only inpatient hospital stays; fractures treated on an outpatient basis – common for these fracture types – could not be included.

A diagnostic gap for men

The study also revealed marked differences between women and men. While osteoporosis in women was more often documented alongside various chronic conditions such as osteoarthritis, in men the diagnosis frequently came only after a fracture had already occurred.

Notably, osteoporosis was diagnosed or documented in connection with fractures far less often in men and in patients aged 50 to 69. At the same time, men in this age group more frequently had injury- and alcohol-related comorbidities.

"Osteoporosis in men may be diagnosed too late," says Dervić. "That means we are missing important opportunities to intervene early and prevent further fractures. Earlier diagnosis can be critical for protecting bone health in the long run."