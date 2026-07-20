New study redefines high risk criteria for multiple myeloma

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
WileyJul 20 2026Reviewed

Researchers have found that with new treatments for multiple myeloma, a serious type of blood cancer, clinicians should use different criteria for identifying patients with poor odds of survival. The study is published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Functional high-risk (FHR) multiple myeloma, which affects a subset of patients with blood cancer, is commonly defined as a multiple myeloma that progresses within 18 months of starting treatment, and it comes with a survival prognosis of less than 2 years after progression. Recently, however, the use of a 4-part treatment regimen-including anti-CD38 antibodies, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory agents, and dexamethasone-followed by autologous stem cell transplantation, has helped to slow the cancer's progression.

To update the definition of FHR multiple myeloma in the current era of combination therapy, investigators from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the CoMMiT consortium analyzed information on 310 patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who received this therapy and were followed for a median of 3.5 years.

Survival analyses indicated that cancer progression within 36 months of the onset of combination therapy identified patients whose survival was likely under 2 years from the time of progression. Adding another treatment called T-cell redirecting therapy helped slow progression. This "FHR36" patient population, corresponding to 16.4% of all treated patients, should be prioritized as candidates for early use of T-cell redirecting therapy and for clinical trials of medications with novel mechanisms of action.

The findings will help physicians choose therapies for this important minority of patients who have disease progression in the first 3 years of diagnosis and identify an important population in greater need for treatment innovations to be addressed in the next generation of clinical trials."

Luciano J. Costa, MD, PhD, senior author, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ravi, G., et al. (2026) Redefining functional high-risk (FHR) multiple myeloma (MM) in the context of upfront quadruplet (QUAD) therapy and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). Cancer. DOI: 10.1002/cncr.70478. https://acsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cncr.70478

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Self-assembling antibody drugs successfully target multiple cancer receptors
Researchers propose simple finger prick test to track metabolic health
New ctDNA blood test improves personalized prostate cancer treatment
Study highlights communication gaps between cancer survivors and providers on cannabis
Specialized dendritic cells found to coordinate antitumor immunity
AI model predicts effective immunotherapy combinations for liver cancer
Study links gut microbes to stronger cancer immunotherapy responses
New approach accurately predicts lung cancer mutations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Immune pathway may promote the progression of oral precancerous lesions