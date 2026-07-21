Fairjourney Bio announces scientific program and leadership for the Antibody Series 2026

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FairJourney Bio ("FJBio"), a global antibody discovery expert, has announced the program for The Antibody Series (TAS) 2026, which will explore how insights from natural antibody repertoires, advances in computational design, and novel engineering strategies are transforming the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. Taking place in évora, Portugal, September 16-18, the three-day forum will bring together leading scientists and industry voices to discuss the latest scientific and technological advances shaping the future of the field.

Chaired by Dr Laura Walker, Executive Director of Therapeutic Immunology and Protein Engineering at Moderna and co-chaired by Dr John Desjarlais, Chief Scientific Officer of Xencor, Inc., the 2026 program has been curated to showcase the rapid pace of innovation across antibody science and engineering. The speaker line-up includes leading experts from academia and industry, including Dr George Georgiou (UT Austin), Dr Robert Seder (NIH), Professor Sarel Fleishman (Weizmann Institute of Science and Scala Biodesign) and Dr Jo Viney (Seismic Therapeutic).

Launched in 2021, TAS is a recognized annual forum that facilitates knowledge sharing and strategic collaboration across the global antibody community. Attendance is by registration of interest and invitation only, creating a focused platform for scientific leaders to share pioneering research, emerging technologies, and applications redefining the sector. To register interest in attending or to receive early access to on-demand lectures and session recordings, visit: https://antibodyseries.com/get-involved/.

Building on the success of previous TAS events, we are excited to announce the program for TAS 2026 and the involvement of science- and industry-leaders, Dr Walker and Dr Desjarlais. TAS offers an invaluable opportunity for science and technology to converge, delivering real value to scientific leaders across the sector and fostering the ideas and collaborations that will shape the future of Biologics."

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, FairJourney Bio

"The Antibody Series has become an important forum where academic and industry communities come together around the key questions shaping antibody discovery," added Dr Laura Walker, Executive Director of Therapeutic Immunology and Protein Engineering, Moderna. "What stands out about this year's program is how well it reflects where the field is moving: computational antibody design, novel multispecific formats, and next-generation therapeutic strategies. We have brought together speakers who are helping define how future antibody therapeutics will be discovered, engineered, and developed. For anyone working at the frontier of this space, this is a meeting worth attending."

To find out more about TAS 2026, including the full program and confirmed speaker line-up, please visit: https://antibodyseries.com.

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FairJourney Biologics

Posted in: Device / Technology News

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