Problematic internet use linked to higher daily stress and mood

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
PLOSJul 29 2026Reviewed

People described as 'problematic' Internet users report higher stress, worse mood, and greater neglect of other activities than those who surf the web sparingly, according to a study published July 29, 2026 in the open access journal PLOS One by Silke M. Müller from the University Hospital Essen, Germany, and colleagues. These users also reported a stronger temptation to return to the Internet.

Problematic Internet usage (PUI) is a pathology defined by using online applications (i.e., gaming, gambling, pornography use, social network use, and shopping online) excessively and to the point of functional impairment or distress. Researchers theorize that individuals may seek out the Internet to satiate stress or a bad mood, forming habits that evolve into cycles. The severity of PUI can vary, with the most extreme cases causing neglect in other areas of life.

Müller and colleagues wondered whether daily stress, mood and temptation could be used to predict a person's daily internet usage, and further, how these factors in turn affect daily pleasure, relief and neglect of other activities.

The researchers tested this theory with 900 German adults who reported engaging in gaming, pornography use, social network use, or online shopping at least once in the last year. Depending on the degree to which they engaged in these behaviors, their Internet use was classified as pathological, risky, or non-problematic.

After diagnostic interviews, the participants completed an assessment every evening for 14 days. They reported their mood and stress levels, temptation to engage in PUI, and total Internet usage, as well as how much pleasure was derived from Internet usage and whether any other activities were neglected as a result.

Related Stories

Results revealed that more severe PUI is associated with worse mood, more stress, longer Internet use times and greater neglect of other areas of life. Consistent with existing theories, temptation was the main driver for continued Internet use, with feelings of pleasure and relief emerging as reinforcing factors. On the whole, the data and analysis indicated that common theoretical models of problematic Internet usage appear in everyday life.

Andreas Oelker adds: "Our study shows that the feeling of temptation is the central mechanism linking emotional states with problematic Internet use in everyday life. More than actual stress or mood alone, it is the momentary urge to go online that determines whether people engage in online activities and experience both rewarding and harmful consequences."

"The ambulatory assessment allowed us to examine psychological processes in daily life. Understanding why individuals at risk of problematic internet use go online at particular moments is essential for developing better prevention and treatment strategies. Our findings suggest that helping people recognize and manage moments of temptation may be more effective than focusing on stress or mood alone."

Source:

PLOS

Journal reference:

Oelker, A., et al. (2026) Temptation as a key driver between affective states and usage outcomes of problematic usage of the Internet: A 14-day ambulatory assessment study. PLoS One. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0352776. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0352776

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows how stress forces brain to prioritize memories
Spermidine boosts key cellular processes linked to aging in early research
Smarter hospital design could save $100 million in the long-term
New study uses sleep monitoring and AI to detect Alzheimer's
Multimodal surgery improves outcomes for rare corpus callosum glioma
Semaglutide and tirzepatide linked to fewer alcohol-related hospital visits
Post-Brexit drop in EU nurses linked to increased patient deaths
Gut microbial metabolites may shape vulnerability to stress-related mental disorders

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Smarter hospital design improves care while reducing long-term costs