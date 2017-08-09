Antidepressant use linked to higher risk of head injuries among persons with Alzheimer's disease

August 9, 2017

Antidepressant use is associated with an increased risk of head injuries and traumatic brain injuries among persons with Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. Antidepressant use has previously been linked with an increased risk of falls and hip fractures, but the risk of head injuries has not been studied before. The results were published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.

Antidepressant use was associated with a higher risk of head injuries especially at the beginning of use - during the first 30 days -, but the risk persisted even longer, up to two years. The association was also confirmed in a study design comparing time periods within the same person, thus eliminating selective factors. The association with traumatic brain injuries was not as clear as for head injuries, which may be due to a smaller number of these events in the study population. The use of other psychotropic drugs did not explain the observed associations.

Related Stories

Head injuries are more common among older people than younger ones, and they are usually caused by falling. As antidepressant use has previously been associated with an increased risk of falling, the researchers were not surprised that the use of antidepressants also increased the risk of head injuries.

"However, our findings give cause for concern because persons with Alzheimer's disease frequently use antidepressants, which have been considered a safer alternative to, for example, benzodiazepines," says Senior Researcher Heidi Taipale from the University of Eastern Finland.

"Our study population consisted of persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, but it is likely that the risk is similar also in other older persons without Alzheimer's disease. This is something we will be studying in the future."

The study constitutes part of the nationwide register-based MEDALZ study, which includes all community-dwelling persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in Finland during 2005-2011. The study included 10,910 antidepressant users and 21,820 nonusers, all of whom had Alzheimer's disease.

Source:

http://www.uef.fi/-/masennuslaakkeiden-kaytto-lisaa-paan-vammojen-riskia-alzheimerin-tautia-sairastavilla

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Aging chimps show Alzheimer’s like brain changes – new research shows
Neuroscientists uncover genetic basis for formation of meningiomas in childhood cancer survivors
Researchers identify decreased brain pH levels in mouse models of mental disorders
Promising brain cancer vaccine developed at Roswell Park receives orphan drug status from FDA
Scientists creating blood test to identify breast cancer patients at risk for brain metastasis
Gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents deposit in the brain
Tricks and illusions help unveil how the brain processes multiple sensory inputs
Habitual players of action video games have less grey matter in their brain, study reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals effects of drowning-induced brain injury in children