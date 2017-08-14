Mayo Clinic researchers discover new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer

August 14, 2017

Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer. Their discovery also suggests ways to improve prostate cancer therapy. The findings appear in Nature Medicine.

In the publication, the authors explain the role of mutations within the SPOP gene on the development of resistance to one class of drugs. SPOP mutations are the most frequent genetic changes seen in primary prostate cancer. These mutations play a central role in the development of resistance to drugs called BET-inhibitors.

BET, bromodomain and extra-terminal domain, inhibitors are drugs that prevent the action of BET proteins. These proteins help guide the abnormal growth of cancer cells.

Related Stories

As a therapy, BET-inhibitors are promising, but drug resistance often develops, says Haojie Huang, Ph.D., senior author and a molecular biologist within Mayo Clinic's Center for Biomedical Discovery. Prostate cancer is among the most diagnosed malignancies in the United States. It is also the third leading cause of cancer death in American men, according to the American Cancer Society. Because of this, says Dr. Huang, improving treatments for prostate cancer is an important public health goal.

In the publication, the authors report SPOP mutations stabilize BET proteins against the action of BET-inhibitors. By this action, the mutations also promote cancer cell proliferation, invasion and survival.

"These findings have important implications for prostate cancer treatment, because SPOP mutation or elevated BET protein expression can now be used as biomarkers to improve outcome of BET inhibitor-oriented therapy of prostate cancer with SPOP mutation or BET protein overexpression," says Dr. Huang.

Mutations in the SPOP gene can then be used to guide administration of anti-cancer drugs in patients with prostate cancer: The Nature Medicine publication presents four major discoveries:

  • BET proteins (BRD2, BRD3 and BRD4) are true degradation substrates of SPOP.
  • SPOP mutations cause elevation of BET proteins in prostate cancer patient specimens.
  • Expression of SPOP mutants leads to BET-inhibitor resistance and activation the AKT-mTORC1 pathway that promotes cancerous cell growth and survival.
  • Co-administration of AKT inhibitors overcomes BET inhibitor resistance in SPOP-mutated prostate cancer.
Source:

http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/discovery-of-new-prostate-cancer-biomarkers-could-improve-precision-therapy/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

U.S. News names Roswell Park as 2017–18 Best Hospital for cancer
Researchers find clues to how chemotherapy drug fuels cancer spread from the breast to lungs
Potential drug offers hope for therapy-resistant breast cancer patients
Alternative medicine use instead of proven cancer therapies results in worse survival
Colon cancer rates rising among younger white adults — and falling among blacks
Mount Sinai experts offer tips on knowing risks and detecting symptoms of ovarian cancer
Mice study shows why women with obesity have more aggressive breast cancer
Colorectal cancer deaths on the rise among Americans: JAMA study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Counteracting premature aging

Aging is the continuing process of such stress exposures, and with advancing age (normal aging), we must carry lots of senescent cells within our bodies. Senescent cells also often provide some ‘bad influences’ to surrounding healthy cells; such as chronic inflammation and tumorigenesis

Counteracting premature aging

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study outlines key features linked to amelanotic melanoma